Today a document entitled “A starting point” will be presented by a plural group called Colectivo por México and which aims to become a national project towards 2024. The newspaper Reforma has presented nine names of the drafters of this proposal, six men and three women. Among all of them add up to 657 years of age. The average of the nine is 73 years. According to the newspaper, they are Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas (88 years old), Francisco Labastida (80), Carlos Salazar (71), Clara Jusidman (80), Patricia Mercado (65), Diego Valadés (77), Dante Delgado (72) , Salomon Chertorivski (48) and Patricia Galeana (76).

I have nothing against age or these characters whom I respect (and some even admire) for what they have done for Mexico. But something is wrong when all but one group of seniors launch initiatives of this type. One immediately wonders: and where are the young people?

By young people I mean those over 18 and under 40 years of age. Of them is the future of this country whose average age is 29 years.

It is well known that young people are the age group that least participates in politics in all democratic countries. In the United States, for example, 82% of people over the age of 65 express an interest in voting, while it is only 26% of those under 30 years of age.

It is understood. Young people are busy with other things: studying, getting a good job, falling in love and/or having as much fun as they can. They don’t have much time left to get involved in politics.

However, in all societies there is always a small group of young people who are attracted to the exercise of politics. Naturally, the path they must take is that of militancy in the party of their choice. I don’t have any empirical evidence, but I have the impression that young people in Mexico are becoming less interested in politics and, therefore, are less active in political parties.

Six years ago, one year before the 2018 election, I organized a table of young activists from political parties in “It’s time to give your opinion”, the program that I host at FORO. I was fortunate to recruit three wonderful collaborators: Gibrán Ramírez from Morena, Fernanda Caso from the PAN, and Christopher James Barousse from the PRI. All were under 30 years old and passionately and intelligently defended the positions of their respective parties.

Six years later, Gibrán continues in “It’s time to comment”, but he is very far from Morena. He became disillusioned with the López Obrador government that he now criticizes. His main professional work is academia.

Fernanda broke with the PAN to go to the campaign of Margarita Zavala. She later did a postgraduate study abroad. She returned to Mexico and now hosts a program on N +. The last time I spoke with her, she told me that she was far removed from national politics.

Governor Javier Corral of Chihuahua put Christopher in jail for allegedly having received two million pesos from former governor César Duarte. He was locked up for two years, first in jail and then in his house. He is already free and he tells me that he is becoming active again in politics. He continues to be a member of the PRI and considers himself an alliance member. “I am sure that the fight has to continue to defend democracy and above all to fight so that no one lives what I lived through the obsessions of tyrannical rulers.”

Something is wrong with the political regime when one watches the outcome of three brilliant young men who were passionate about politics. I expected that, six years after that table, Ramírez, Caso and Barousse would be more consolidated leaders in their parties today. That they continue to confront their ideas from the government and the opposition. Unfortunately it was not the case. The reality is that national politics continues to be dominated by senior citizens, including, of course, President López Obrador (69 years of age).

I also have the impression that young people interested in politics are not joining political parties, but are joining civil society organizations involved in political issues such as the defense of the environment, human rights, feminist causes, and women’s rights. minorities. Likewise, in state and municipal governments I do see young people involved in politics who have already reached important positions. That makes me happy. I hope that the freshness and substance of these young people in local politics will one day reach the national level.

Twitter: @leozuckermann