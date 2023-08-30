When a finger points to heaven, the fool looks at the finger.” This phrase, taken from the movie Amelie (2001), comes to represent what today is popularly known as passing the buck. Without going any further, in the Rubiales scandal. While there are people who still believe that we are exaggerating with the kiss to Jenni Hermoso, that we are making things crazy and that this is an “inhumane and bloody hunt”, FIFA, the UN, Spain and the world say the opposite.

This embarrassment of global impact has also served to focus our attention beyond the first line and to delve into the substance of the issue. Proof of this is the image that the territorial soccer federations have starred in. A week ago they closed ranks around the figure of Luis Rubiales. For this reason, they asked the president of the Spanish Football Federation to convene an Extraordinary Assembly to stage in this way his defense of the highest president, although at that time the figure of Rubiales was already weakened.

From there it went to “the territorial ones will consider asking for his resignation.” Now, the territorial barons, some of them present during the assembly last Friday, ask in a statement that Rubiales step aside and resign. Of course, in said statement they do support his right hand, Pedro Rocha, whom they have decided to support after being appointed by Rubiales to take charge of the RFEF. They also do not refer in the letter to the situation of the two main selectors, Jorge Vilda and Luis de la Fuente, who broke into applause at each intervention by the president of the Federation in the assembly to, 24 hours later, pick up the cable. But the most scandalous of all is that Jenni Hermoso, the victim of all this, is not mentioned in the text either.

This decision by the territorial federations comes after a six-hour meeting in which the photo was as follows: 19 men, representing 19 federations to address an issue that should be addressed in a feminist key. Something is wrong with all this, and what is wrong comes from the base. Where are the women? What positions do women hold in sports organizations? Why is there not a single president in charge of the territorial soccer federations? Where is the parity?

Only one of the 19 territorial federations has a joint leadership. According to Cadena Ser, the only territorial entity that complies with the legal parity standard in its Board of Directors is the Valencian Community Football Federation. And in that one case, the percentage of women is just within the legal threshold, that is, 40%. Specifically, there are eight women compared to 12 men. The RFEF also does not comply with the 2022 Sports Law: only two of its 20 members are women. Said law is clear: “The composition of the Board of Directors will adjust to the criteria of balanced composition established in the first additional provision of Organic Law 3/2007.”

The first row of the photo is again full of suits with ties. This lack of parity is what Sumar, the party of Yolanda Díaz, acting second vice president of the Government, has denounced before the Higher Sports Council. How do we expect decisions that affect women to be made without them having a voice or vote? Where are the women? This would apply to any area of ​​life, not just sports. The problem comes from the base and extends to the glass ceiling.

