We were able to witness a “brilliant” participation of the representatives of the Sinaloans last Sunday in the Chamber of Deputies in the session that discussed and voted on the electrical reform of President López Obrador, which in the end did not reach the qualified majority.

Although all the federal deputies from Sinaloa attended the session on Easter Sunday, only five had any relevance. Three were merely supportive, one was sad and another stood out for being the negative note, by the way, it became viral on social networks.

The deputies of Morena, Merary Villegas, from Culiacán, and Ana Ayala, from Ahome, were very visible supporting their fellow speakers, in the particular case of Ayala, she was on the platform next to her bench coordinator, Ignacio Mier, during the speech, as a sign of their closeness.

As for the Labor Party deputies, Fernando García and Leobardo Alcántara, the former tried to make a motion and was monumentally beaten. While the second accompanied the platform in the speech of its leader, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, also showing that he is from the “bubble”.

The negative note was taken by the PRI deputy, Paloma Sánchez, who came out to make fun of the Morena supporters who were demonstrating outside the Chamber of Deputies, called them hauled and shouted that the reform was not going to pass. The video went viral on Twitter and the reactions came.

In her defense, the legislator pointed out that she did not make fun of the people, she went to tell those who were being carried by Morena, who have threatened and intimidated them, that her reform is not going to happen.

Another video has also circulated on networks in which the PRI member yells “without crying” and “is on fire” to deputies from other parties, it must be said that these expressions are common and part of the atmosphere in the plenary.

Of the jokes of the deputy Paloma Sánchez against the supporters of Morena, it must be said that they were totally unnecessary and showed a very low political level, so it is reprehensible and a serious mistake to fall into these provocations with citizens.

If it were not for these situations, the Sinaloan legislators would have spent the night in one of the most controversial and agitated sessions of the Lower House. It must also be said that in the discussion of the electrical reform there were many participations in the gallery, but no state deputy went up to give a speech or position.

This is where the sad parliamentary level of the representatives of the Sinaloans is seen, totally focused on voting in harmony with their caucus. Let us remember that in past legislatures the state deputies fought to go up to the podium, currently they prefer to make disqualifications from the corridor and on the esplanade against citizens, or simply hide in their seats. attentive.

Schedule. Next Thursday, April 21, the swearing-in of the Territorial Movement structure will take place, the event will be in the Plutarco Elías Calles auditorium at the PRI CEN, with the presence of the party’s national president, Alejandro Moreno, and the general secretary of MT, Erubiel Alonso.

A few weeks ago we anticipated that in this event, the leader of the Sinaloa Territorial Movement, Andrés Félix, will have a rapprochement with Alito Moreno, what is coming is interesting, surely there will be signs.

political memory. “Most of the failures come from wanting to advance the time of success”: Amado Nervo.