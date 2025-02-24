Where are the radars that most fine in Spain? Andalusia heads the list, but the one that detected the most infractions is in Madrid

The Radars more active of all Spain They are in Andalusia, with 436,273 complaints, followed by the Community of Madrid (210,792) and the Valencian Community (127,063), according to a study conducted by the Association of the Association of European Automobiles (AEA), which accounted for traffic radars formulated 3,355 .287 complaints for speeding for 2023.

In the Andalusian community the most active radars in our country were detected, but the one that holds the sanctions record is located at kilometer 20.2 of the M-40 Circunvalación Via in Madrid. And the growth of sanctions of this device is exponential, according to the report: from 17,412 complaints in 2022 to 118,149 in 2023.

However, the authors of the report stand out that other radars located in the following kilometers have also experienced:

127.6 of the A-15 in Navarra

9.2 of the A-55 in Pontevedra

9.6 of the EI-600 in Ibiza

42.2 of the GC-1 of Las Palmas

195.6 of the A-67 of Cantabria

545.1 of the A-8 in Lugo

57.8 of the A-5 in Toledo

0.8 of Seville A-92

On the contrary, by Autonomous communitiesthe radars located in Asturias and Extremadura are the ones with the least complaints, with 26,083 and 27,590 respectively, according to the AEA study.

Andalusia: 436,273 complaints made

Madrid: 210,792 complaints made

Valencian Community: 127,063 complaints made

Asturias: 26,083 complaints made

Extremadura: 27,590 complaints made

Castilla y León: 33,259 complaints made

50 Radars concentrate the greatest number of fines

During the year 2023, the radars of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) made 3,355,287 complaints for speeding. That represents a 9.4 % decrease over those made in the same period of the previous year (3,704,675). However, there have been radars that have increased their sanctioning activity by more than 500 %.





The differences are significant, according to the AEA report. Only half a hundred radars of the more than a thousand of those available concentrate more than 37 % of the Complaints Formulated on the road for speeding.

7 of the 50 most “multones” radars are in Malaga

Seven of the 50 most “multones” radars are found in the province of Malaga: Three of them in the A-7, two in the A-45 and the remaining two in the A-356 and MA-20. Seville is followed closely, with up to six very active, in the A-92, SE-30, A-4 and A-66.

In the Community of Madrid they are located, in addition to the one that holds the record, another four with more sanctions, one of them also in the M-40, two in the A-4 and one in the A-2.