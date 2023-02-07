This has been a question that I have heard a lot in recent days, as an unknown quantity in the face of so many complex situations that children, adolescents and young people have been experiencing for years. But that, in recent months, have been triggers for evident insecurity, anxiety attacks, self-harm, somatizations, that is, presenting various diseases with no apparent consequence and taking refuge in addictions such as vaping, drugs, cell phones, video games and many others. things that the only thing they are doing is gradually destroying themselves, taking refuge in an unreal world that allows them to minimize what they themselves consider to be more painful than what they are experiencing today.

What is so painful that children, adolescents and young people live today?

From my experience and in the various areas of interaction with each one of them, they all agree on some situations that seem so obvious but have become so commonplace that they cannot be appreciated as adults, among them are:

The absence of their father figures at home, generally for work reasons, who by personal decision or necessity have given priority to working long hours, making their children responsible for obligations within the home from an early age, leading them to remain alone for many hours without a responsible supervision and without permanent accompaniment, mistakenly considering this as an achievement and independence, but in reality it becomes an abandonment that will have consequences in the long run.

Another aspect that is having a great impact is the emotional absence, that which occurs even when you are present on a day-to-day basis with your children, which is usually replaced by the excessive purchase of everything they “need”: telephones, video games, the Internet, etc. junk food among many other things that have been a substitute for hugs, kisses, presence, words of motivation and interest.

The excessive and unsupervised use of the internet has been a trigger not only for health problems, but also for a constant risk of making wrong decisions, becoming their main communication tools and feedback in their lives, that is, it is the one who shapes their self-esteem through reactions or likes received and their counselor through communication with strangers who take advantage of their vulnerability.

All this has become a driver of a sedentary life, without access to any physical or artistic activity that allows them to develop their potential, socialize, promote their creativity, generate feelings of achievement and security with a positive impact on their self-esteem. Justifying all this as adults, by saying that they “do not like” to do anything, when in reality what they need is a guide, who motivates and encourages moments of encounter that generate interest, discipline, perseverance, but above all, accompaniment before each one. of your achievements and much love.