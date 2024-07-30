The results of the Venezuelan elections are sailing through a sea of ​​doubts that became even more agitated after the Unitary Platform reported that with 73% of the records in its possession, 67% of the votes favor its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. These data are a challenge for the country’s electoral authority, whose figures, more than 24 hours after the first bulletin, have not been able to be verified.

The demands of various countries in the region for auditable data and transparent vote counting led to the expulsion of delegations from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay. Panama announced that it was breaking off relations with the South American country.

Venezuela has electronic voting. There is a consensus among political party technicians and observers that the system is reliable. On that basis, previous allegations of alleged fraud have been dismissed. However, this time it is different. In the early hours of Monday, the head of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, offered a bulletin with supposedly 80% of the total votes. The official declared that 51.2% of the votes were in favor of the president. He promised that within a few hours all the results would be made known as established by law.

Maduro was also proclaimed re-elected president. Meanwhile, the CNE has not finished publishing the results on its official website. Of the many doubts that emerge from the official announcements, there is one that is practically a declaration of violation of the electronic voting system. Indistinctly, government spokesmen have said that there was a “hacking“and that data transmission was attacked, which delayed the totalization.

As the hours go by, more questions arise.

Why were the regulations and audits scheduled after the closing of the polling stations not complied with?

Monitoring by independent observation groups has revealed a number of irregularities in the protocols established for the counting, transmission and verification of results. Operators of the Automated System received orders from the CNE not to transmit the results from the polling stations that closed around nine o’clock at night.

Members of the Plan República, military personnel guarding the electoral act, expelled from the centers accredited witnesses of the political parties, observers also accredited by the CNE and citizens who were participating in a public act of verification.

The complaint of the president of the CNE on the alleged “hacking“The automated voting system contradicts the fact that, in the days leading up to the election, the electoral authority guaranteed its robustness.

“It is the responsibility of the CNE to report on the procedures established for closing the day and for which there is no official information,” says Griselda Colina, former director of the CNE.

To overcome suspicions of fraud, the CNE must respond:

How many tables were able to correctly transmit the results?

When will the results of these tables be published on the website?

In how many polling stations was the Citizen Verification Audit Phase I carried out?

When will the results of the Citizen Verification Audit Phase I be published?

How many tally sheets were issued by the voting machines?

When will the voting records be published on the CNE website?

What actions do you intend to take to audit the results and verify the complaints? hackingtaking into account that there are experts from a UN Panel and the Carter Center in the country?

The numbers offered by María Corina Machado coincide with previous opinion polls, as well as with exit polls and the quick counts carried out on Sunday 28 during the voting. But, in addition, they constitute a document because they are minutes issued at the voting tables.

One of the mechanisms for comparing the results is that the candidates have access to copies of the minutes of each table. The Unitary Platform denounced that the transmission of data was stopped on two occasions on the night of the total. However, they managed to gather a high percentage of these minutes.

The conflict has escalated in recent hours, not only in diplomacy. There are protests in different parts of the country, especially in Caracas, two people have died in the context of these demonstrations, while the human rights organization Provea denounces the disappearance of 25 young people, students from the University of Security, who protested on Sunday because they wanted to force them to vote for Nicolás Maduro.

Cybersecurity experts explain that protocols to ensure the integrity of systems require reporting incidents and also leave traces. Witnesses from the parties that participated in the vote were not informed of this contingency and a telecommunications audit, which could have allowed the alleged incident to be clarified, was suspended.

The opposition has uploaded the minutes to a platform so that they are accessible to everyone and has demanded that the CNE show the minutes in its possession.

Former CNE rector Enrique Márquez, a candidate supported by the Communist Party of Venezuela and other leftist organizations, has demanded compliance with the law.

“The results are not Mr. Amoroso’s. I do not have to believe Mr. Amoroso’s word: I have to believe in the will of the people recorded in the minutes, which must be public. […]”The results are not consistent and this is very delicate,” said Márquez, who offered the minutes collected by his party, Centrados.

It is difficult to predict what may happen in Venezuela. Maria Corina Machado has invited supporters of opinion to defend the truth with peaceful citizen assemblies, while the Maduro government has called on its followers to take to the streets. The country’s Attorney General’s Office has threatened to prosecute those who contradict the official version.

As if that were not enough, one of the CNE’s directors, Juan José Delpino, has disappeared from public activity. On the day the results were announced, he got up from the panel and left the headquarters of the organization. Since then, he has been “hidden” in order to protect his safety, according to various sources.

