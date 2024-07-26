There was a time when intellectuals and rulers believed in uniting the world by using openness and trade as a weapon to knock down doors and convert autocrats. It was a world of optimism, idealism and possibilities.

One of those great men, architects of globalization, an enlightened man and a dreamer, is Enrique Iglesias, who chaired the round of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) that gave rise to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Iglesias is an Asturian immigrant who received a free public education in Uruguay and rose to the top, leading the creation of the trade mechanisms that opened the world’s borders. It could be said that Iglesias is also the Uruguayan Alexander Hamilton, since he created the central bank and the main financial institutions of the country. He also headed the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which until then was dominated by economists such as Raúl Prebisch, with a protectionist vision that Iglesias managed to temper by incorporating monetarist economists. Later he chaired the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington DC, for almost two decades, transforming it into a modern institution of hemispheric influence, providing support to the private sector, including microcredit.

Speaking with Iglesias recently, he spoke of his concern about the future of the world and world trade. Looking at the decline of that period of openness and economic growth, and worried about the commercial fragmentation and isolationism of the United States, Iglesias believes that the end of a brilliant era has arrived – perhaps the most enlightened in history – and that dark times are coming. When the WTO was created, the United States – as guardian of liberal economic thought – kept for itself the responsibility of the appeals body of the dispute settlement system, but the world’s largest economy has not appointed arbitrators for five years now, rendering the trade organization inoperative and in the process striking a blow to multilateralism.

Regarding the new US trade policy, the so-called friendshoring (or trade with friendly countries), Iglesias considers it a violation of liberal ideals. “This is a completely anti-capitalist concept,” according to Iglesias. “Why is the United States afraid to compete?” he asks.

These days, the United States is leading an industrial policy of large incentives or subsidies, including the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which makes it very difficult for other countries to compete. “Now the United States also wants to bring manufacturing, and not just sensitive manufacturing, all manufacturing. It is not appropriate,” says Enrique Iglesias. The United States can do this fueled by a fiscal deficit precisely because it has the almost infinite authorization that the dollar allows it. This was another of the great mechanisms that the United States kept for itself — the dollar as the standard for the world exchange rate. A Bretton Woods concession that Keynes and other economists made, placing blind faith in American ideals and in the fact that future generations would know how to respect the responsibility of being the gendarmes of world trade that was granted to them. Iglesias is not unaware of the commercial and technological competition of the United States with China, but he believes that the United States as a world leader is lowering itself and that its current commercial policy is not up to its history and ideals.

I asked these questions to Iglesias, one of the great leaders of globalization at 94 years old, as if consulting an oracle. The current rulers do not seem to have the same stature or vision as before. In these uncertain times, new questions arise and there will be no one left to ask.

I wonder what would happen if China did win the technological bidding war and took full control of artificial intelligence. A weapon as powerful as this might be better left in American hands, even if it were private. Is it justified to destroy the liberal world system in order to ensure that we retain Western values ​​and that the United States remains the leader? Tech giants are subject to regulations and must give public explanations to the US Congress. That country is an imperfect democracy, it is true, but at least it has a system of checks and balances.

During the period of globalization and “great trade liberalization,” there were great technological advances and millions of people were lifted out of poverty. In China alone, more than 800 million people made that leap. But there were also those who lost out as a result of globalization. Jobs were lost in certain regions of the United States that are now key from an electoral point of view, the famous swing states (swing states). Today, these states are being courted by both parties, competing to see who can promise higher tariffs and protectionism to restore their lost jobs.

Multilateral organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warn that deglobalization and trade fragmentation could cost the world 7% of global GDP. The economic, productive and social advances and benefits of trade liberalization are now at stake. Innovation could be slowed down by a lack of technological cooperation on critical issues such as climate change.

In retrospect, was there a lack of support for the losers of globalization or did it fail? Should more action have been taken to help those left behind?

The path now being taken is another one and does not seem to be the most suitable one, nor one that we have learned from recent history. The United States is retreating, doubling down on interventionism and protectionism in a similar way to what happened before World War II, with disastrous consequences. Does no one believe that liberalism and openness are the formula? It is time for the new generation of liberals, immigrants, internationalists with diplomatic talent, intellectual descendants of Enrique Iglesias, to wake up to improve and defend the international liberal order that brought us so much peace and prosperity.