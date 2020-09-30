Missing to go to the family with family, husband and wife, girlfriends and boyfriends? Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, Shahrukh Khan’s romance, Salman Khan’s action and Katrina Kaif’s style were missing, so now the wait is over. Government of India has released new guidelines of Unlock 5. Theaters will be reopened from October 15 after a long gap of around 7 months. For those who have a worm in films, this is a great relief. He will also take a sigh of relief, actors and producers whose films were stuck for a long time. However, single theaters, multiplexes are being opened with 50% seat capacity. For this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon issue SOP.

Experience will be different in Corona era

So now wait for a few more days … and then the ticket will come back in front of the window. The time is coming again to see whistles, popcorn, cold drinks with cold drinks on the big screen. However, what will be the experience of watching films in the Corona era, now everyone is eagerly waiting for it.

The last big Bollywood film was released on 13 March

Let me tell you, on March 6, the last big film Baaghi 3 was released in which actors like Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were seen. After this, Irrfan Khan’s last film ‘English Medium’ was released on 13 March. Lockdown took place just after that. For this reason, these films could not earn much. However, ‘English Medium’ was then released on the OTT platform.