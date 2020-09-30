Experience will be different in Corona era
So now wait for a few more days … and then the ticket will come back in front of the window. The time is coming again to see whistles, popcorn, cold drinks with cold drinks on the big screen. However, what will be the experience of watching films in the Corona era, now everyone is eagerly waiting for it.
The last big Bollywood film was released on 13 March
Let me tell you, on March 6, the last big film Baaghi 3 was released in which actors like Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were seen. After this, Irrfan Khan’s last film ‘English Medium’ was released on 13 March. Lockdown took place just after that. For this reason, these films could not earn much. However, ‘English Medium’ was then released on the OTT platform.
.
Leave a Reply