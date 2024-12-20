The average price of fuel has risen in the final stretch of the year, more strongly in the case of diesel, while it remains almost unchanged in the case of gasoline, according to the latest data published by the European Union Petroleum Bulletin.

In fact, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in November compared to the previous month and raised its interannual rate six tenths, up to 2.4%, according to final data published this Friday by the Institute. National Statistics Institute (INE), due in part to energy costs and the rise in fuel prices.

Fuel prices are volatile and can fluctuate daily due to various factors such as the price of oil in the international market, tax rates and demand.

The average price of a liter of diesel this week stood at 1,406 euros, increasing by 0.5% compared to 1,399 euros seven days ago, and well above the 1,383 at which the average price was October 14.









Diesel has now been below the price of gasoline for 90 weeks, which was established this week at 1.504 euros, just 0.022% above its level last week, but also above 1.49 euros ago. just over a month.

Since many people are going to travel by road in the coming days due to the Christmas celebrations, it is recommended to check with the cheapest service stations that we can find on the route. To do this, you can [PINCHAR AQUÍ] and access the interactive map of the Gasolineras Geoportal, which is the Ministry’s website that publishes the price of each fuel at each service station in Spain.

The cheapest gasoline

The cheapest gas stations are in Gran Canaria (0.97 euros/liter), Tenerife (1.04), Mallorca (1.25), Vizcaya (1.28) or Barcelona (1.29), while in Melilla ( 1’14) and in Ceuta (1’25) the price of recent weeks is maintained. It is no longer below 1.20 in any province of the peninsula and goes below 1.30 in only 8 provinces, when a month ago it was selling at that price in 28.

For gasoline vehicles, filling an average tank (55 liters) currently represents an outlay of about 82.76 euros, around 6.3 euros less than in the same week of October 2023, at which time the price was of 89.01 euros.

The most economical diesel

As for diesel, the cheapest service station to refuel is in Córdoba (1,007 euros/liter) and Murcia (1,01), with a slight increase after the increase of 5 cents that it suffered in just one week, but They do not reach the price of Gran Canaria (0.97, with a decrease of 6 cents in one month).

There are only 5 provinces with prices below 1.10 and 14 below 1.20 (a month ago there were 47). In Melilla it is sold for 1’10, in Castellón at 1’17, in Valencia at 1’18 and in Jaén, Asturias, Vizcaya or Seville at 1’19.

With current prices, filling an average 55-liter tank of diesel costs about 77.33 euros, about 11 euros less than at the same time last year, when it cost about 88.38 euros.

Efficient driving

In addition to the price of gasoline itself, it is important to follow a series of guidelines to save on the consumption of our vehicle. One of the most efficient ways to consume less is to drive as constantly as possible. That is, without jerking or braking, as they say at full throttle, pressing the accelerator pedal very little but without losing speed and taking advantage of the inertia in all possible sections of the trip.

1 Execute efficient driving:

The way you drive can make a big difference in gasoline consumption. By avoiding sudden acceleration, unnecessary braking, and maintaining a constant speed with cruise control on long-distance roads, more efficient use of fuel is achieved.

2 Check tire pressure and vehicle condition:

Maintaining proper tire pressure not only improves vehicle safety, but also helps reduce fuel consumption. Before starting the trip, it is essential to check the tire pressure level, as well as the air and oil filters.

3 Turn off the engine during prolonged stops:

Keeping the engine running when it is not necessary increases fuel consumption, so turning it off in situations of prolonged stoppage can result in significant fuel savings. Systems such as Start Stop in short stops such as those produced at traffic lights can help save fuel,

4 Maintain vehicle cleanliness:

Maintaining vehicle cleanliness is crucial to optimizing fuel efficiency, given the impact of dirt and dust on the engine.

5 Disconnect unnecessary electronic devices:

Car electronic devices such as the mobile phone charger or the entertainment system consume energy even when they are not in use.

Disconnecting these devices from the power source can help reduce alternator loading and improve vehicle efficiency.