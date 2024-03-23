Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Press Split

Russian media publish security camera footage showing the Moscow attackers in their car. © Telegram

At least 60 people were killed in the attack in a concert hall in Moscow. There is no trace of the attackers. The news ticker.

Who are the Moscow attackers : Russian media publishes photos

are the : Russian media publishes photos Attackers from Tajikistan ? Two suspects have apparently already been arrested

? Two suspects have apparently already been arrested This News ticker on the suspected terrorist attack in Moscow is continually updated.

Moscow – The suspected terrorist attack in Moscow on Friday evening (March 22nd), behind which the IS terrorist militia is most likely, according to recordings, was carried out by at least four armed men. So far, however, things have been strangely quiet around them, even several hours after the attack. There is little – and unconfirmed – information about the whereabouts of the attackers in Russian media.

Who are the Moscow attackers: Russian media publishes photos

Initially, there were photos of five to six men circulating in Russian Telegram channels that were supposed to show the alleged attackers. Accordingly, they came from the Muslim-dominated Russian Caucasus region of Ingushetia. But the truth about the photos quickly came to light. It was a terrorist cell that was neutralized by Russian special forces in a terrorist operation in the city of Karabulak in Ingushetia at the beginning of March.

However, two more photos and a video later emerged that were classified as authentic. In one of the photos, the attackers can be seen sitting in their car – a white Renault – and driving to the Crocus City Hall concert hall to carry out their plan. Another photo shows her car from behind. In the video, which was captured by another car's dashcam, they can be seen getting out of the car and starting to fire their weapons.

Attackers from Tajikistan? Two suspects have apparently already been arrested

Meanwhile, more photos are circulating in Russian media. The Telegram channel Baza, who previously reported that the attackers escaped from the concert hall, shared mugshots said to show them. There are a total of six suspects, two of whom have already been arrested in the Bryansk region, the channel's sources said.

Accordingly, the members of the cell that carried out the attack are citizens of Tajikistan. Baza also attached photos of supposedly official letters to police stations. The date on the documents – March 23, 2024 – shows that it is a recent letter, with the perpetrators said to be 21, 29, 37 and 51 years old respectively. Officials have not yet provided any information about the attackers. The IS terrorist militia is represented in Central Asian countries with its branch “IS-Khorasan”. “Khorasan” is a historical name for the region. (bb)