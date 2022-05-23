Two years after the first wave of corona, SMS and WhatsApp messages from key figures – ministers and top officials – are still ‘collected and classified’. The Ministry of Health reports this to questions from this news site. Apps and text messages have so far been missing in the flow of documents provided on the basis of the Government Information (Public Access) Act.
#apps #text #messages #corona #approach #collected #years #wave
Hockey Canadian source: Tampere will play the World Cup next year as well
According to journalist Gord Miller, Tampere and Riga will share the 2023 World Cup.Canadian TSN's veteran supplier Gord Millerin According...
Leave a Reply