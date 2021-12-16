These are the 10 footballers who at the beginning of the 2010s more pointed. Some have triumphed … and others not so much:
In 2011 and with only 20 years old, Porto removed him from Standard de Liège. His big leap came in 2014, when he signed for Manchester City. It did not catch on neither there nor in Valencia. Right now he is without equipment
James made his professional debut when he was just 14 years old, in Envigado. After passing through Banfield, Porto signed him in 2010 and was proclaimed champion of the Europa League along with Falcao. Then he went to Monaco and after a brilliant 2014 World Cup, he reached the top at Real Madrid. Despite leaving incredible details of his level and winning it all in white, he went out the back door. Right now he plays for Qatari Al Rayyan in his 30s.
The same thing we have said about Jesé is applicable to Deulofeu at Barcelona. It was the greatest jewel of the Barcelona quarry. However, he never showed too much head and could not triumph at the Barça club. Then he went through Seville, Everton, Watford or Udinese, a team in which he has been playing since last season at 27 years of age.
Jesé was the best hope of the Real Madrid quarry in the past decade. Ancelotti made him debut with the first team and he started out as an airplane. His serious knee injury cut short his career. He has taken many laps without much success (Paris Saint Germain, Las Palmas, Stoke, Sporting de Lisboa, …) and now at 28 it seems that he is finding himself as a footballer again with the Canaries, in the Second Division
The Italian was the great star of that U21 team that was about to be proclaimed European champion in 2013. At that time he was a member of Pescara in Serie B, but that tournament earned him to jump to Paris Saint Germain. Although he did not reach all the potential he aimed for, he has had a successful career and has been European champion already this summer with the majors.
He had made his debut at the age of 17 at Basel and at 18 he was already a full international with Switzerland. He was runner-up in Europe under 21 in 2011, also against Spain (0-2). The following summer he was signed by Bayern. He has gone through Inter, Liverpool, Stoke and now Lyon. An important player, but who has never been a starter in his clubs. Still his career has been remarkable.
In the summer of 2012, Ferguson let United sell him to Juventus in exchange for a set of balls. Serious mistake. Six years later, Pogba returned to Old Trafford for $ 120 million as the most expensive transfer in history at the time. Absolute international since 2013, he has won the World Cup as undisputed with France and is one of the most media players in the world.
The older generation of Germans with the Ozil, Khedira, Boateng and so on made it clear that the Manschaft was working the base well. A young Kroos returned to Bayern at only 21 years old after his loan to Leverkusen. There he spent 4 years in which he became world champion with Germany (1-0). That summer he signed for Real Madrid … and until now
The fifth number of young people arriving in Belgium was very promising: Hazard, De Bruyne, Courtois, … in the end they have become the best generation in the history of the Red Devils and many of them are world stars. One of them was Lukaku. He made his senior debut at only 17 years old and at 18 he was signed by Chelsea. Today he is a total star both in one and the other team and is one of the great forwards, at least, of the last five years
Little remains to be said about Neymar. He was aiming very high since he was 17 at Santos … and a decade later he is one of the best players in the world. He made the leap to Europe in 2013 with Barcelona, with whom he won everything. At Paris Saint Germain he only has the Champions League left. He is one of the greatest scorers in the history of Brazil … with only 29 years
