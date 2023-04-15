Fresnillo.- Relatives of the disappeared protested before the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) in zacatecasinterrupting his speech to demand justice and a stop to the violence that exists in the state.

During the AMLO’s visit to Fresnillo This Friday, April 14, to lead the IMSS-Well-being Plan in Zacatecas, relatives of disappeared persons burst into the site shouting: “Where are they, where are our children, where are they?!“.

“Turn to see us Fresnillo, we are forgotten, here is full of violencewe love our children”, claimed the mothers of the disappeared.

When interrupted, López Obrador promised to continue looking for to the disappeared persons in Zacatecas and to ensure that there is justice.

“Tell the relatives of the disappeared that we are going to continue looking for them, We are going to continue doing justice, that is the commitment“, declared AMLO after inaugurating the Fresnillo IMSS-Benestar Women’s Hospital.

The head of the Executive assured that the federal government is working together with the government of the Morenista David Monreal to pacify Zacatecas.

“We have not stopped supporting with elements of the Navy, the Army, the National Guard, and we are going to continue there to face the problem of violence that is very worrying and damaging, we are aware of that,” he replied to the families of the disappeared.

The protesters even demanded that the president provide them with weapons to defend against criminalsin the face of the insecurity crisis that exists in the Zacatecan municipality.

After the event, a woman chased the truck where AMLO was traveling, with whom she tried to speak personally, but when she was ignored, she hit the vehicle with her banner and then threw a stone at it.