Where are Mazón’s 2,500 euros for DANA cars?: “We only have a press release”

“We only know about this aid what it says in the press release,” explains a 060 telephone operator forcefully and perplexed to the call from a person affected by DANA on October 29 when he asks her about the 2,500 euros committed by the president. of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, to cover the cost of the car destroyed by the storm. On December 23, Mazón promised direct aid, without bureaucracy and paperwork, to those affected by the floods for each damaged vehicle.

Almost a month after the announcement, one of the star measures of the head of the Consell to collaborate in the recovery of the more than 130,000 cars destroyed by the flood and heavy rains remains in limbo waiting for a decree to regulate their use and can be requested. This Friday, Carlos Mazón made the same announcement again and, now, he has assured that the decree that will regulate the aid will be ready next Tuesday, January 14.

The president of the Generalitat affirms that they will be granted “without condition, without taxation, expressly, with minimal bureaucracy and with the greatest agility.” The budgeted amount will be 250 million euros to grant aid of up to 2,500 euros per vehicle, depending on its category: from 250 euros per motorcycle to 2,500 if the vehicle is adapted for people with disabilities.

The leader, who prides himself on the speed of his management, promises that they will be paid immediately and will be exempt from taxation: “They are not going to harm anyone in their income tax return,” he stated. The president has specified that 250 euros will be granted per moped, 750 euros per motorcycle, 2,000 euros for cars, vans or similar and 2,500 euros for those adapted to people with reduced mobility. For the procedure it will be necessary to provide the insurance claim file and that the vehicle has been deregistered for traffic. As guaranteed, the decree will be published in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana on January 15, with details of the bases, and aid can be requested from the same day the 16th, the day after its publication.

Mazón made the first announcement during the control session held in the Corts Valencianes on Christmas Eve, where he assured that they would be 2,500 euros per vehicle and that they would be processed “without requirements of any kind.” In that session he accused the central government for not doing the same. He assured that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez pays “10,000 euros of aid for an electric car of 50,000 euros on average, which will charge the victims 8,500 euros of VAT.”

Mazón asks the Government to reconsider charging taxes to those affected by dana: “It is a demand and not to the Three Wise Men”

The deadline for the application will be until February 28. The Valencian Tax Agency will process the applications, verify compliance with the requirements and payment will be made via bank transfer. “We will not wait until February 28 to start paying, those who have completed the applications since the 16th, have had an appointment for the 17th, as of January 20, 21, 22, we are prepared to go.” paying them,” he promised.