The Azteca Stadium will be one of the venues for the 2026 World Cup. However, the Coloso de Santa Úrsula will have to carry out some renovations to be ready for the World Cup.
For this reason, both Cruz Azul and América, tenants of this stadium, will not be able to play their home games during the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX.
The Azteca Stadium will close its doors for the duration of the works, so the Águilas and la Maquina Celeste will have to look for another home during this period.
Although various options were analyzed, including some outside of Mexico City, both América and Cruz Azul will play their home games at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, or Azulgrana Stadium, current home of Atlante of the Expansion League.
Although the information has not been officially confirmed by the clubs, Concacaf revealed that the azulcrema team will host its home match against Real Estelí in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup at said venue.
The first leg of the first round match will be played at the Real Estelí stadium on February 6, while the second leg is scheduled for February 14, 2024 at the Azulgrana Stadium.
