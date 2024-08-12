Home policy

From: James Warren Davis

Political scientist James W. Davis is visiting Northern Michigan to see where the election will be decided. This is the mood on the ground.

Hardly anyone can analyze the USA, its politics and the upcoming presidential elections better than he: the American political scientist James W. Davis. He is a proven expert on US politics and International Relations, has been teaching in German-speaking countries for decades. He regularly writes for IPPEN.MEDIA about the situation in the USA and the upcoming presidential election.

The past week has provided ample evidence that Kamala Harris‘ election of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as their vice presidential candidate has further mobilized the Democratic Party’s base. A series of election rallies in key swing states have drawn ever larger and boisterous crowds. At the last rally of this opening week, held in Las Vegas on Saturday, more than 12,000 people were in a sports arena when authorities had to stop entry. More and more people became ill in the unbearable heat outside. When the entrances were closed, about 4,000 people were still in line at security.

The size of the crowd does not necessarily reflect the overall state of the race, but the first polls on the US electionthat have come out since Walz’s appointment confirm that the Harris-Walz ticket has changed the election. A poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College now shows Harris enjoying a lead over Trump in the three crucial swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. In each of these states, 50% of voters said they have a favorable opinion of Harris. Trump trails his opponent with just 46% positive approval in all three states.

Harris’ poll numbers are likely to improve even further as the country’s attention turns to the Democrats which will take place in Chicago from August 19-22. This is a significant development, especially when we remember where the Democrats stood in the weeks following the Biden-Trump debate. Nonetheless, electoral fundamentals, coupled with the likelihood that Harris will make a mistake or two on the campaign trail, suggest that her approval ratings will eventually drop again. The American electorate is simply too polarized to conclude that the Democrats have the election in the bag.

► James W. Davis, US-American, is one of the most renowned experts on US politics and international relations. ► He studied International Relations at Michigan State University, received his doctorate in political science from Columbia University in 1995 and completed his habilitation at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munichwhere he taught until 2005. ► Since 2005 he has been Professor of International Relations and Director of the Institute of Political Science at the University of St. Gallen. ►Davis is the author of several books and has received numerous scientific awardsincluding visiting professorships and fellowships at renowned institutions.

So, it’s still likely that the election will be decided in the swing states. And in the swing states, it will be decided by swing voters. Since the swing voters in places like Michigan and Wisconsin are mostly working class and rural, I decided to visit northern Michigan and Wisconsin to get a feel for what people think.

Northern Michigan is Trump country. In 2020, Trump won a majority in 18 of the 19 counties in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The local economy is dominated by agriculture, lumber, paper mills and mining. The population has long been declining as many younger people move south in search of better job opportunities. So I thought a visit to the area would give me a sense of where things stand four years later.

First, my first impression. In the United States, people like to show their support for candidates by putting up campaign signs in their front yards. Given the 2020 results, I wasn’t surprised that there weren’t many signs supporting Kamala Harris. But as I drove through the area’s towns and farmlands, I wondered, “Where are all the Trump signs?” There were some, but not many, and they were far apart from each other. This wasn’t the sea of ​​Trump campaign signs one would have seen four, or even eight, years ago. A sign of less enthusiasm among Trump voters?

In a letter to the editor that appeared in Escanaba’s local newspaper during my visit, a Republican voter named David Micola described the issues that would influence his vote: stagnant wages, rising prices and uncontrolled illegal immigration. While he acknowledged that unionized labor and public sector workers had made progress during Biden’s presidency, nonunion workers had lagged behind.

The picture was similar in Wisconsin. Craig Gilbert, a political analyst at Marquette University, found that the economy and immigration are the most important issues for Wisconsin voters. Although Harris was doing better than Biden in the polls on these issues, Trump still had a slight lead. But while Gilbert felt that Biden had little chance of improving his approval ratings, Harris had plenty of room to improve.

Improving her standing with the working class in the key Midwestern swing states will be easier now that she has chosen Minnesota Governor Walz as her vice presidential candidate. At a traditional Friday fish fry at the Elks Club in Escanaba, people told me that Walz, whose accent is unmistakable, “talks like us.” In contrast, Trump’s vice president, JD Vancein his effort to be seen as a “plain guy,” he was perceived as less authentic. Walz was only too happy to confirm that suspicion. “Like all the plain people I grew up with in the heartland, JD went to Yale,” Walz joked at a campaign rally with Harris in Pennsylvania, referring to the fact that Vance earned a law degree from one of the country’s elite universities.

After a few days inland, I return to Europe convinced that Biden’s withdrawal turned the presidential race into just that: a real race. At this point, either Trump or Harris can win it. Barring any further surprises – a heroic assumption considering everything that has happened in the last 4 weeks – the outcome will likely depend on which person can convince Americans that they have a plan to extend the economic recovery of recent years and make progress in solving the crisis of uncontrolled immigration.