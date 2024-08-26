The UEFA Champions League is the most important club tournament in the world, as the best teams in European football participate in it season after season.
This edition of the Champions League features a new format to the one we were used to before. The main difference is in the group stage: instead of being played with the 32 teams divided into eight groups, there will now be a league stage with eight rounds. The number of participants is increased to 36 and each team will face eight different rivals, each of them playing four home games and four away games.
The Champions League final will be played on May 31, 2025, in the Allianz Arena, in Munich (Germany).
As usual, the match will be played in Saturday and it will be at 9:00 p.m. in Spain), 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico.
The German stadium has the capacity to host 75,024 spectators.
The Allianz Arena is the home ground of one of Europe’s biggest clubs. It is the home of Bayern Munich and will also be the venue for the Champions League final this year.
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final was played at the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England, where Real Madrid won 0 – 2 against Borussia Dortmund, with goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior.
