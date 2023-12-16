The route to the round of 16 of the Europa League is gradually getting closer. The group stage has already ended and therefore we already know the first 8 teams that go to the next round, while others will have to wait for the play offs.
The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season will have its defining match in the Stadium Dublin Arena, in Dublin (Republic of Ireland), the Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
As usual, the match will be at 9:00 p.m. European time.
In Latin America it will be as follows: 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 3:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 2:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
More news about the Europa League
The Dublin Arena, officially called the Aviva Stadium for sponsorship reasons, and informally known as the New Lansdowne Road Stadium, seats 51,700 spectators. Both the football and rugby teams are home there.
In 2011, a year after its inauguration in 2010, the UEL grand final was played in which Radamel Falcao led Porto to become champion, beating Sporting Braga 1-0 with his goal.
The group winners of each of the eight groups are directly qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League: West Ham, Brighton, Rangers, Atalanta, Liverpool, VillarrealSlavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen.
The teams that have finished second in each of the groups will have to play a playoff to access the round of 16 against the third-placed teams in the Champions League.
These are Freiburg, Olympique de Marseille, Sparta Prague, Sporting de Portugal, Toulouse, Rennes, Rome and Qarabag.
Yes, that match will be played in San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Europa #League #final #played
Leave a Reply