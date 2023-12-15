The UEFA Champions League, also known as the Champions League, is the most important club tournament in the world, as the best teams in European football participate season after season.
We already know the 16 classified to the round of 16 of this competition, with Bayern, Arsenal, Madrid, Manchester City, Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Dortmund and Atlético as privileged to be seeded in the draw to be held in Nyon , next Monday, December 18, for having been first in their respective groups.
Porto sealed their classification and will be in pot 2, the same as Copenhagen, Napoli, PSV, Inter, Leipzig, Lazio and PSG, which took advantage of Newcastle's setback against Milan at St James Park. Although there is still a long way to go to find out the finalists, it is a good time for you to know everything about the defining match, knowing that on June 10, 2023, Manchester City was crowned champion of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history. Will he repeat?
The 2024 Champions League final will be played on June 1, 2024, in the mythical Wembley Stadium, in London (England).
As usual, the match will take place on Saturday and it will be at 9:00 p.m. European time.
In Latin America it will be as follows: 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 3:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 2:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
The British stadium has capacity for 90,000 spectators.
Wembley is usually the venue for the English team's matches and is also the venue for the finals of the English Cup, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup (also its semi-finals), and the playoff for promotion to the Premier League, first division of the country.
The final of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League was played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, where Manchester City won 1-0 against Inter, with a goal from the Spanish Rodri.
