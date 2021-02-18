People’s Artist of the RSFSR Andrey Myagkov will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery. As reported on the website of the Moscow Art Theater. A.P. Chekhov, farewell to the actor will take place on Saturday, February 20.

The civil funeral service will begin at 10:00 at the theater at 3, Kamergersky lane. After it, the funeral service will take place in the Church of the Resurrection of the Word at the Uspensky vrazhka (Bryusov lane, 15/2, building 3).

Andrei Myagkov died on the morning of February 18 at the age of 82. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was acute heart failure.

Most of the actor’s life is connected with work in the theater. After completing his studies in 1965, he was accepted into the Sovremennik troupe. In parallel, Myagkov played at the Moscow Art Theater, and in 1977 he accepted the invitation Oleg Efremov go to the Art Theater. His last works on the stage of this theater were Bessemenov in “Bourgeois” Kirill Serebrennikov and Elwood in The White Rabbit Evgeny Kamenkovich. In 1977, Myagkov left for the Moscow Art Theater. Chekhov, in which he served until the very end of his life.

Andrey Myagkov gained immense popularity among viewers for his work in films Eldara Ryazanova “Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath”, “Office Romance”, “Cruel Romance”, “Garage”. In total, he played in more than 40 films and TV shows.

In the Moscow Art Theater. A.P. Chekhov is noted for his directorial gift to reveal the character of the character. On the Small Stage of the Art Theater, Myagkov staged the performances “Good Night, Mom” ​​(1989) and “Retro” (2002). He also wrote several detective novels and was a talented portrait painter. Among the works of Myagkov, in particular, he will portrait his friend Oleg Efremov and the first president of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev.

The Moscow City Duma came up with a proposal to install a commemorative plaque on the house in Moscow, where the actor lived for many years.