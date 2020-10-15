Highlights: Theaters have been allowed to open from 15 October by the central government

Most of theaters in Delhi will open a day after that i.e. on Friday, 16 October

Inox Cinemas spokesperson says, according to the government guidelines, theaters are taking time to prepare

After nearly seven months of long lockdown, the central government has allowed theaters to open from October 15, but most of the theaters in the capital Delhi will open a day after that i.e. on October 16. According to cinema industry experts, only select cinemas will open on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Inox Cinemas, which announced the opening of its cinema house, said, “Some of our theaters in Delhi NCR are opening on Thursday 15 October.” According to the government guidelines, it is taking time to prepare theaters. However, if there are 5 screens in multiplex, then only 2 or 3 screens will be opened there. Only 2 to 3 shows will run during the day. Cinepolis Cinemas has also announced the opening of its theaters from Thursday.

The show will start here from October 16

New films in Bollywood have always been released on Fridays. Because of this, most cinemas have decided to open their theaters on Fridays instead of Thursdays. Rajkumar Mehrotra, CEO of New Delhi-based Delight Cinema, said, “Both our cinemas will start on Friday. While some cinematographers are also waiting for the opening of Navaratri to open the cinema. ‘ The multiplex chain PVR Cinemas will also have public shows starting October 16.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas, said, “We are very happy to open cinema after such a long time. Right now the safety of our audience and employees is paramount for us. ‘ Meanwhile, Vice President of Wave Cinemas Yogesh Raizada said, ‘Our cinemas are opening from Friday. Actually, a lot of security instructions have been issued towards the government. So, as the cinema gets ready accordingly, we will open them. Whereas, according to a spokesperson for Carnival Cinemas, their theaters across the country will also start from Friday itself.

‘30% preparing to open single screen’

Only select cinema owners with single screens are currently planning to open their theaters. Talking about this, Joginder Mahajan, general secretary of Motion Pictures Association, an association of film distributors and cinema exhibitors from Delhi UP and Uttarakhand, said, “At present, only 30 per cent of single screens are going to open in the capital, only 50 per cent for single screens. Opening a cinema with an audience is going to be very expensive. At the same time, cinema owner and exhibitor Sanjay Ghai said, ‘For single screen people, the cost of cinema alone is about 5 lakh rupees a month. We have not received any concession from the government either. In such a situation, it would be a loss for us to open cinema with less audience without new films. So initially not all single screened cinema is opening.

How much tickets, how much benefit?

After the opening of the cinema after a long time, the fans of the films are excited. At the same time, cinematographers have also decided to show films for their reception at a low price. Inox Cinema spokesperson said that on the reopening of the cinema after the lockdown, our ticket prices will start from Rs 99. We will make all efforts to bring the audience back to the cinema. On the other hand, Delight Cinema CEO RK Mehrotra says, “Old superhit movies are being released only after the lockdown due to non-release of new movies. We have reduced ticket prices by up to 50 per cent to woo our viewers. According to experts, the hit films Tanaji, Thappad, War, Shubh Mangal More Savdhan, Kedarnath and Malang, which were released before the lockdown in the first week, are being re-released.