An ancient poem by ‘Fedrousí’ narrates the ancient story of the ambassador of a Hindu king who, on a visit to a Persian court in Chosroes, arrived with countless gifts for the sovereign, among which was a board with pieces of ebony and ivory, which were delicately carved with different figures.

The challenge proposed by this man was to solve the mysteries of this game. If his master succeeded, the high king would pay him a tribute, but if he failed this would be a clear sign of the intellectual weakness of the Persians and a tribute would be requested from Iran. This mysterious game was about chess.

National Geographic reports that originally about 1,500 years ago, the game was called ‘Chaturanga’, which means ‘four divisions’ referring to the pieces that symbolize the units of the Indian Army. The oldest in the game that correspond to those currently known as ‘pawns’, which are related to infantry, to horses, bishops -elephants- and towers -cars- as they are known in the game today.

Chess is part of a family of games that have similarities. Among these is the Japanese Shogi which is the same chess, but differs from it in terms of rules, number, shape and name of the pieces and board; the Chinese Xiangqi that consists of a battle between two armies with the purpose of killing the enemy king and the Thai Makruk considered a more dynamic game with respect to its ancestor that contained many variants of chess.

The expression Checkmate refers to a position in which the king is threatened.

Historian David Parlett compiled in his book ‘The Oxford History of Board Games’, the diversity of rules and pieces that chess has. The latter, in the international version of the game only six are considered similar. These are the pawn, the rook, the bishop, the knight, the queen and the king. Parlett also mentions that the aforementioned games reflect the military tradition of each place, such as cannons and spearmen, in Chinese Xiangqi and Japanese Shogi.

This diversity is attributed, according to National Geographic, to the so-called ‘Silk Road’, between Europe and Asia and in the Muslim empires of the Middle Ages, since the Arabs made several Persian traditions and customs their own, among which was this game.

On the other hand, it is also reported that the expression ‘shah mat’ comes from this Persian culture, which is known as the fatal ‘Checkmate’ and translates ‘the king is finished’.

