We are a few days away from one of the most important events of the year, Star Wars Celebration, which is expected by all fans of this all-star franchise. And it is that there is the perfect setting to present new movies, series, toys, figures, comics, merchandise of different types and of course, video games.

The dates on which this great meeting will take place are from May 26 to 29 of the same month, with exhibitions of all kinds and special guests such as actors. And something that stands out due to its absence in the panels, is the programming of a video game announcement, thus ruling out the possibility of having any advance of Jedi Fallen Order 2.

For his part, it could be a surprise for the last day of celebrations, but it is unlikely, given that Respawn Entertainment Y EA at the time they gave advance notice that a game would be revealed. The result was learning about the existence of the first installment, which excited fans to learn of a return to third-person mode.

There are currently eight games in the franchise in development, all by different teams, and as such, each one is going to have a different story and also unique gameplay. One of the most anticipated is Ubisoftbecause an open world is promised, in which we will see many creatures of the saga, as well as the release of great confrontations.

The official hours for the center of Mexico are the following:

Thursday, May 26: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, May 27: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 28: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 29: 12:00 p.m.* – 7:00 p.m.

Everything will be carried out through the official channel of the franchise in Youtube.

For now, it is uncertain whether we will see one of these titles at said event. It is worth remembering that the next may 27th series premieres Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Via: Star Wars Celebration