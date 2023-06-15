The CONCACAF Gold Cup It will be the twenty-seventh edition of the most important regional competition at the national team level in North America, Central America and the Caribbean organized by Concacaf. The tournament will be held from June 24 to July 16, 2023 in the United States of America and Canada.
It should be remembered that there will be 16 participating teams and they will be divided into four groups (A, BC and D), the only team that will participate as a guest is Qatar, the host country of the last World Cup in 2022.
The rest of the countries were classified using the Concacaf Nations League 2022-23 and the classification to CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In October 2022 it was announced that the city of Inglewood would host the final. In total, Concacaf announced 15 venues for the competition during the group stage, quarterfinals and semifinals.
The headquarters are concentrated in 10 United States States: Texas, North Carolina, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, New Jersey, California, Nevada and Arizona. On the other hand, the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, will also host matches.
In such a way that, the SoFi Stadium located in Inglewood, California owned by los angeles rams and Los Angeles Chargers of the nfl will be the venue where the grand final will take place, said stadium has a capacity for 70,000 viewers.
#Gold #Cup #final #played
Leave a Reply