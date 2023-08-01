It’s a huge database of language – dead and alive. Hidden therein lies the answer to the question that linguists have wrestled with for two centuries: where and when did the earliest ancestors of languages ​​such as Latin, Hittite and Sanskrit (all dead), and Dutch, Russian, Bengali and the dozens of other Indo- European languages ​​that are still spoken by some three billion people?

To solve this mystery, researchers led by linguist Paul Heggarty of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, collected 25,918 words from 109 modern and 52 extinct languages ​​belonging to the Indo-European family. A computer analysis of this corpus led to the conclusion that the proto-Indo-European proto-language originated about 8,120 years ago in an area south of the Caucasus. The researchers published these results last week in the scientific journal Science.

Their findings are immediately controversial, because they place the deepest roots of Indo-European thousands of years further into history than is currently believed. Guus Kroonen, lecturer in Indo-European languages ​​at Leiden University and professor of prehistory at the University of Copenhagen, calls the database “wonderful” but the conclusions drawn from it “garbage”.

Fertile Crescent

There are two theories about the origin and spread of the earliest ancestor of all Indo-European languages. The most popular hypothesis is that Proto-Indo-European originated on the steppe of what is now Russia and Ukraine. About 5,000 years ago, the steppe inhabitants called Yamnaya set out on horseback, taking their language with them.

Another, less common theory, is that the Indo-European proto-language originated in Anatolia (present-day Turkey) and spread from there with the first farmers across Europe and Asia from about 9,000 years ago.

Heggarty and his colleagues now come up with a third hypothesis, which is in fact a synthesis of the ‘steppe’ and ‘peasant’ theory: the cradle of Proto-Indo-European was in the Fertile Crescent, the area south of the highlands of Turkey, Russia and Iran where agriculture originated. From there, a group of people migrated towards Anatolia and then on to Greece, while other speakers of a form of Proto-Indo-European crossed the Caucasus and ended up on the Eurasian steppe. From here thousands of years later the second great migration of the Indo-European took place.

The authors of it Sciencearticle come to this conclusion by using computer models from biology to create family trees of the evolution of species. They filled these models with words from living and extinct languages ​​about concepts so fundamental that they are ubiquitous – think of things like numbers and words for ‘water’, ‘black’ and ‘mouth’.

The researchers combined this data with known data about the origin of written language and the extinction of certain languages. Using all these facts, the computer made a tree with numerous branches that ultimately lead to one beginning: the Proto-Indo-European as it arose (with 95 percent certainty) around 8,120 years ago among the people south of the Caucasus who also invented agriculture.

Linguist Guus Kroonen puts this conclusion aside, he says. “And I have spoken to several colleagues who feel the same way.” There is nothing wrong with the database, he emphasizes. “Because it is open source, anyone can use it, which is valuable. But the findings are flawed linguistically, archaeologically and genetically.”

For example, things go wrong with the splitting off of the Indo-Iranian languages, according to Kroonen. According to Heggarty, they broke away from the other Indo-European languages ​​as early as 5,500 years ago and migrated directly from Anatolia to South Asia. “That is not possible, because genetic research on bones from this time has not found any Anatolian DNA in this area. And more importantly, modern Indians have steppe DNA, namely from the European Corded Ware culture, which only emerged around 3000 BC. This means that the Indo-Iranians were still in Europe at that time, and could not have left for South Asia with agriculture earlier.”

Not properly calibrated

Also linguistically things go wrong with the early dating of Indo-European, according to Kroonen. “Ancient Indo-European languages ​​such as Hittite, Greek, and Indic have been handed down only from the second millennium BC. But then, according to Heggarty, more than four millennia have passed since the disintegration of the proto-language, a time when these languages ​​evolved at a wonderfully slow pace.”

It is a good rule in historical linguistics not to push the origin of a language further back than is strictly necessary, says Kroonen. “It seems impossible to me that Proto-Indo-European arose as early as 8,000 years ago, and had more or less no development during the first millennia thereafter.”

Kroonen suspects that the conclusions, which he believes are wrong, are due to the use of the computer model derived from evolutionary biology. “I think this model was not properly calibrated before the authors of the article started working with it. Languages ​​develop differently than genes. This has not been sufficiently taken into account.”