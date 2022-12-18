There is little left for the closing ceremony of the World Cup Qatar 2022, where Argentina vs. France They will face each other to be crowned the world champion. The albiceleste selection of Lionel Messi is the favorite to take the cup, since this would be the last international tournament of the player. Know all the details about this meeting in this note.

Argentina vs. France for the World Cup final. Photo: composition LR/AFP

When and at what time does the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup begin?

This Sunday, December 18, the long-awaited final of Argentina vs. France and you can see it in your country at the following times:

Peru: 9.00 a.m.

Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 9.00 a.m.

Ecuador: 9.00 a.m.

Spain: 3.00 pm

Mexico: 8:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

On which channels can you watch the broadcast of the closing of the 2022 World Cup?

Peru: DSports, Latina TV

Argentina: DSports, Public TV, TyC Sports

Bolivia: Tigo Sports, Unitel, Radio Uno TV

Chile: DSports, Channel 13, Chilevisión

Colombia: DSports, RCN, Caracol

Ecuador: DSports, Teleamazonas, ECDF

Spain: La 1, RTVE Play, World Goal.

Mexico: Sky Sports, Azteca 7, TUDN, Las Estrellas, Channel 5

Paraguay: Tigo Sports, Telefuturo, Trece, SNT

Uruguay: DSports, Channel 4, Channel 10, Teledoce

Venezuela: DSports, Televen.

How to watch Latina TV LIVE FREE?

In Peru, Latina is the official channel of World Cup Qatar 2022. It will broadcast the game live not only on TV, but also online. To be able to obtain the digital version, you only have to download here the app of Latin TV.

How to watch DirecTV Sports LIVE FREE?

All customers of DirecTV satellite have access to DirecTV GO totally free. To access click on www.directvgo.com and enter your MiDirecTV credentials, so you can start watching the content online immediately. Remember that you can have DirecTV GO whether or not you are a DirecTV satellite customer.

Which artists will sing at the closing of the 2022 World Cup?

FIFA announced that Ozuna will be the artist in charge of performing the closing show of the World Cup Qatar 2022. The famous urban musician promises to close the party in Qatar with a flourish.

Ozuna will bring the Latin rhythm to the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo: composition/AFP/dissemination

Where will the closing show of the Qatar 2022 World Cup take place?

The closing ceremony of this great sporting event will take place at the Lusail Stadium, which has a capacity for 88,966 viewers and it is the venue with the largest capacity in Qatar 2022.