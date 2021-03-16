The Justice League Snyder’s cut is ready for release. After two years of campaigning by DC fans, the film can be seen on HBO Max and on other platforms.

This new version was confirmed in May 2020 and will feature several re-recorded scenes and the addition of new characters, such as the Joker and Martian Manhunter.

Next, we will provide you with all the details of the feature film, such as its release date, synopsis, where and how to see the Snyder cut.

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

The version of Justice League that reached theaters did not like the fans, so they gave all the responsibility to Joss Whedon, director who replaced Snyder after his departure from the project due to family problems.

When fans found out about the filmmaker’s version, they launched a campaign to release the original cut: Release the Snyder’s cut. Three years later, her wishes came true.

When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League released?

Through its official Twitter account, the HBO Max platform announced the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18, 2021. The film’s debut will be internationally.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: First Criticisms

The film received mixed reviews from the specialized press, which gave it a 77% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

John DeFore (The Hollywood Reporter): “Not even a good superhero movie (and this one isn’t) should be that long (…) This new version of Justice League is superior to the previous one in some ways (…) But the soul of the film, as it is presented now, has not improved ”.

Phil de Semlyen (Time Out): “It is summarized in #LanzadLasEscenasEliminados; at least until a reimagined final climax that represents the biggest difference between the film and the one released in theaters (in 2017) ”.

Tom Jorgensen (IGN): “A vindication by the director and the fans who believed in this version (…) Although not all the news is essential (…) it is difficult to emphasize how much Justice League has improved in this cut”.

How can I watch HBO MAX in my country?

HBO Max can be available in the country thanks to the VPN, a software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually to any corner of the world. With a VPN, you can pretend that you are in the United States in order to access HBO Max.

The best-known VPNs are NordVPN and ExpressVPN, which can be added as a Google Chrome plug-in or downloaded from the Play Store for use on mobile devices. The steps to follow are those:

Open the VPN on your iOS or Android devices and connect to a server in the United States

In the browser create a new Apple or Google Play account, this must be associated with the United States

Register the new account in the App Store or Play Store to have access to the American application store. Then, from the store the HBO Max app, and create a new one.

Once the account has been created, you will be able to log in from any device by activating the VPN.

What other platforms can I watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on?

Warner Bros revealed through a statement that the film will arrive in Latin America for a limited time: “ Fans will be able to rent the full and original movie from HBO Max, Warner Bros., Pictures and DC through digital stores from March 18 to April 7 ”The company announced. Here is the list of platforms where you can see Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Apple tv

Cinépolis Klic

the Prime Video Store

Google play

iZZi

Clarovideo

Total Play

Megacable

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Final Trailer