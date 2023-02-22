The English League Cup 2022-23 It will be the 63rd edition of the competition between all the Premier League teams and the english football league. The set of Red Devils they will seek to win their sixth title of this tournament; while the Urracas will only play their second final in this competition, since the last time was in 1976.
The grand final will be between Manchester United and the Newcastle United this Sunday, February 26 at 10:30 a.m. Mexico City time from Wembley Stadium in London.
In this way, here we tell you all the information corresponding to this final so that you do not miss it this weekend.
|
Country
|
Star+
|
TV channel
|
Online Streaming
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, February 26 at 10:30 a.m. Central Mexico time
|
espn 2
|
Star+
From the final phase of the competition, the Old Trafford team eliminated the burley in the round of 16; charlton athletic in the quarterfinals and finally to the Nottingham Forest in semifinals. on your own, newcastle He did the same in the round of 16, eliminating the bournemouthto the Leicester City in the quarterfinals and Southampton in the semifinals.
