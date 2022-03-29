Volem veure així the Camp Nou! ?❤️#MoreThanEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/cnmxZ2V664 – FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 29, 2022

The Blaugranas have just won the title in the local league and have Alexia Putellas as a figure in the team, who scored two goals in the first leg. The team led by Jonathan Giráldez arrives with the advantage of the previous result and with great solidity, they have won 36 consecutive games and four of them have been against their classic rival. For their part, the meringues arrive having beaten Levante.