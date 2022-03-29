This Thursday, March 30, Barcelona hosts Real Madrid at the Camp Nou for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. Here we tell you how and where to follow this unmissable game.
After the 3-1 draw at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, the Madrid players are forced to turn the score around against the reigning tournament champions if they want to reach the Champions League semi-finals. The teams will play the match with the stands of the Camp Nou full of public. Tickets sold out shortly after going on sale and 85,000 seats have been sold.
The Blaugranas have just won the title in the local league and have Alexia Putellas as a figure in the team, who scored two goals in the first leg. The team led by Jonathan Giráldez arrives with the advantage of the previous result and with great solidity, they have won 36 consecutive games and four of them have been against their classic rival. For their part, the meringues arrive having beaten Levante.
For the Latin American region, the match will be broadcast through the DAZN Platform and the official FIFA broadcast. In Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil the match will be played from 1:45 p.m. In Bolivia and Venezuela it will be seen from 12:45. In Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru from 11.45.
