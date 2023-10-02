Get ready to witness an amazing celestial spectacle from Mexico! A solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon in which the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, completely or partially blocking the Sun’s light. This creates a shadow on the Earth’s surface and temporarily darkens part of the day.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from our country next Saturday October 14 and it promises to be an impressive event. Starting at 9:45 a.m.Central Time Mexico, the phenomenon will begin to unfold, reaching its climax around 11:24 am. It will end at 1:08 pm, offering several hours to enjoy this astronomical phenomenon.

The total duration of the eclipse will vary depending on the geographical location from which it is observed, but the partial phases are expected to last approximately two hours each, according to information provided by the POT.

Below, we present the percentage of the eclipse that can be seen in some cities:

Aguascalientes 67.90%

Baja California Sur 56.66%

Baja California 65.72%

Logwood 90.48%

CDMX 70.67%

Chiapas 79.50%

Chihuahua 80.0%

Coahuila 74.81%

Colima 57.29%

Cuernavaca 68.63%

Durango 70.34%

State of Mexico 70.84%

Guanajuato 67.31%

Warrior 64.33%

Hidalgo 72.51%

Jalisco 60.68%

Michoacán 64.25%

Monterrey 83.01%

Nayarit 61.194%

Oaxaca 70.125%

Puebla 69.82%

Queretaro 68.75%

Queretaro 69.17%

Quintana Roo 89.133%

San Luis Potosi 74.08%

Sinaloa 64.94%

Sonoran 73:21%

Tabasco 84.5%

Tampico 79.74%

Veracruz 77.54%

Yucatan 90.46%

Zacatecas 69.86%

Make sure you have the right protective eyewear and prepare to marvel at this astronomical event that will leave a lasting impression on all lucky observers!

Via: msn

Editor’s note: Rarely in life do we have the opportunity to observe these phenomena, so if you have never seen one, it will definitely be worth going out (well protected) to watch this year’s one.