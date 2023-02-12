The final part of the American football season has arrived! Know everything about him halftime show of the Super Bowl 2023: channels to watch the event, who is participating, channel list and more.

He Super Bowl 2023event of footballis about to start and with it the expectation for the commercials, trailers of films and the Show that accompanies the halftime of this event. If you are one of those who is more interested in the musical spectacle that will take place between times of Super Bowl, pay attention. In this note, we will tell you how, at what time and where to see the main performance of the game break. Take note!

When is Super Bowl 2023?

The grand finale of Super Bowl 2023, in which the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, will take place on Sunday February 12. This will be the first time these two teams meet in this decisive match.

The 2023 Super Bowl will be the 56th that has been held. Photo: AFP

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show on TV?

In Peru you can see the Super Bowl 2023 through the channels ESPN and Fox Sports. The Republic will cover the event with the minute by minute and the incidents of the event.

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

Similarly, if you cannot view Super Bowl 2023 through any platform, we leave you a list of channels so that you can tune in to the mega event both in Peru and in other parts of the world.

Peru : ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports Ecuador : ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports Colombia : ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports Argentina : ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports Brazil : ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports Uruguay : ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports bolivian : ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports Chili : FOX Sports / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: FOX Sports / Star Plus / Fox Sports Venezuela : ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports Paraguayan : ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports

: ESPN / Star Plus / Fox Sports Mexico : TUDN (Channel 5) / TV Azteca / ESPN

: TUDN (Channel 5) / TV Azteca / ESPN USA:CBS

Who will sing at the 2023 Super Bowl show?

So far, only the artist Rihanna has confirmed his presence at the halftime show of the super bowl, but it is expected that there will be some other guest musician. Other artists who have performed in previous years have included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and kendrick lamar (2022), The Weekend (2021), and Shakira With JLo (2020).

What time does the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show start? Guide according to country

Although the super bowl It will be at 6.30 p.m. (time in Peru), the halftime show can be seen at 8.00 pm (Peru). See the schedules by country below.

USA (local Arizona time): 6:00 p.m.

(local Arizona time): 6:00 p.m. USA (California time): 5:00 p.m.

(California time): 5:00 p.m. USA (Miami time): 8:00 p.m.

(Miami time): 8:00 p.m. Mexico : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Peru , Ecuador and Colombia : 8:00 p.m.

, and : 8:00 p.m. Argentina , Chili , Uruguay and Paraguayan : 10:00 p.m.

, , and : 10:00 p.m. Spain: 2.00 am on Monday, February 13.

Rihanna will return to the stage after seven years at Super Bowl 2023. Photo: Composition Jazmín Ceras/LR/Broadcast

How to watch the halftime show on Fox sports?

To watch the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show by Fox Sportsyou must tune in to 50, 501, 488 or 754 on Movistar, or 680 on DirecTV.

Super Bowl 2023 will be held this Sunday, February 12. Photo: Composition LR/The Athletic/@Lions See also US sports compact: Lakers miss play-offs in the NBA

How to watch the halftime show on Star+?

He Super Bowl 2023 can also be seen by Star+, since this streaming service has ESPN. Just enter the application and search ESPN at the time of halftime show.

How to watch the halftime show on Televisa?

In Mexico you can see the Super Bowl halftime show through Channel 5 of Televisa in open sign.

How to watch the halftime show on ESPN?

To watch the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show by ESPNyou must tune in to 504 on Movistar or 621 on DirecTV.

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the final game organized by the National Football League (NTF) with the aim of holding the final game of American football in the United States. Here the champions of the National Conference (NFC) and the American Conference (AFC) meet.