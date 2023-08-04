Tatiana Astengothe renowned Peruvian actress, well remembered for playing the role of Reina Pachas in ‘At the bottom there is room’ up to season 8, he has taken a major leap in his professional life. The artist currently lives in Spain and appears in the world of streaming with the series ‘Honor’, the new Spanish production of Antena 3. astengo He is part of the cast and already made his appearance in the first chapter.

In which scene of ‘Honor’ does Tatiana Astengo appear?

The Peruvian appears in one of the first scenes of the Spanish series, in which the judge is expected to bring out his great sense of ethics and justice. The actress plays the role of Guadalupe Rodríguez, a woman who works in the kitchen of a man named “Campos”, who denounces her for allegedly assaulting him in her office.

Tatiana Astengo plays the role of Guadalupe Rodríguez in the Spanish series ‘Honor’. Photo: Atres Player

Where to watch ‘Honor’ in streaming?

The Spanish series Released last July 30, it has eight chapters in the first season. ‘Honor’ is one of the new series that the Spanish streaming platform, Antena 3, has released, and can be seen in Latin America. It is also possible to follow the series ONLINE and legally. You only have to hire the Atres Player service and you will be able to enjoy the production in which the Peruvian actress appears.

What is ‘Honour’ about?

The production of the Argentine Darío Grandinetti tells the story of a judge, Martin Romero, who stands out for the ethics with which he deals with each of his cases until the moment he must break that line. When Paco Romero, his son, runs over a young man, he will have everything in his hands to save him.

Trailer of the Spanish series ‘Honor’

