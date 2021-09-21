Brand Studio for COTO



Enjoying a good wine is an experience that begins when we go to make the purchase. What wine do we choose, what food do we accompany it with, how do we preserve it, etc. are some of the small but significant decisions that we have to make to make this moment an experience of absolute enjoyment.

COTO has a sophisticated line of glassware.

In this sense, the current consumer has become more and more sophisticated, with an increasingly demanding palate and predisposed to explore new varietals, so it has been essential to constantly expand the proposal offering the public not only traditional labels but also innovative strains. from a local production of excellence that invites you to enjoy new aromas and flavors.

For those who enjoy the pleasure of drinking wine in the comfort of their home, this experience transcends the choice of wine for the right moment and invites you to explore a new world in relation to its conservation. In this sense, having a small winery with various labels saved for special occasions is today a dream come true. An opportunity to relax, leave behind the stresses of the day or the week and be able to share a pleasant moment.

All that wine needs



With an elegant design that gives a touch of style wherever we place them, cavas are increasingly common items in Argentine homes, providing a practical option, but at the same time sophisticated, for an increasingly demanding consumer profile in our country. market.



The cellars allow to have the optimum temperature and humidity that the wine needs.

That is why it is essential to always have an allied store where you can find everything you need with an excellent price / quality ratio. COTO, the 100% Argentine company, currently has a wide variety of options in The winery, with more than 1500 labels of wines, champagnes and sparkling wines.

In addition to the traditional labels, COTO offers avant-garde strains such as, for example, the fruity hint of Cabernet Franc, the aromatic and fresh Pinot Noir or the spicy touch of Petit Verdot. The company even has its own line of wines under the Don Alfredo, Alfredo Coto, and Gloria Coto labels that includes classic strains such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec as well as Chardonnay and Semillón, all of them bottled and made by prestigious local wineries.



The COTO Winery has its own line of wines.

In addition to its extensive wine cellar, COTO includes all the accessories and accessories necessary to preserve and enjoy your favorite wine. From cavas with a large storage capacity, elegant design and compact format that makes their arrangement at home much easier, to glasses of wine and drinks to prepare your favorite cocktail.

And that’s not all. You can also find cellars with different storage capacities that allow to obtain an optimal temperature and humidity; a key secret when it comes to guaranteeing the good conservation of the bottles. In addition, COTO provides you with all the perfect accessories and complements for those moments of enjoyment and relaxation with a varied and excellent quality glassware, both in stores and on its online platform.



Their elegant design and compact format allows them to be placed anywhere in the house.

Being part of COTO Community You can regularly take advantage of exclusive discounts on wines, champagnes and sparkling wines. And why not, take a variety of cheeses or a delicious cut of meat to accompany your favorite labels.

And for those who prefer the convenience of ordering online and receiving their favorite wines at home, the Argentine company offers the full variety of La Bodega on its platform. Digital Preserve with promotions that are undoubtedly a real temptation.