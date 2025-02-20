Summer, although it may seem distant, is just around the corner. And one of its advantages is that it attracts Many new visitors to our regionamong which are the hummingbirds. They are usually known for their skills to, nothing more and nothing less, stay suspended in the air, Thanks to its rapid wings movements.

Interestingly, in different cultures and traditions these birds can have several symbolic and spiritual meanings. And they are power animals, whose characteristics and qualities They can influence considerably and guide people in their life.

Particularities

Between its most common characteristicsit is worth highlighting the following:

They are birds that can fly in several directions, measuring only 5 to 20 centimeters in length.

They have acute and long peaks.

His boots are unique, vibrant and bright.

They have a very long, bifurcated and tubular tongue that allows them to suck the nectar of flowers or catch insects.

Its legs are short and weak, so they are usually used only to perch.

They are nectavivores par excellence.

They have a mechanism by which they can reduce their body temperature to conserve energy.

To take into account

Before this panorama, Many Spaniards wonder where and how the hummingbirds sleep. Well, they usually sleep in the branches of trees and leafy bushes. You can also seek refuge in structures such as pipes, ceilings and buildings.

After the mating season, females build nests in high trees to protect their young And above all, rest. Of course, they use materials such as twigs and leaves to reinforce the structure of the nest by a large percentage.