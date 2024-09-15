A heartbreaking and powerful image that speaks of desperation and love at the same time. Rescuers found the lifeless bodies of Susanna Recchia and her three-year-old daughter embraced, united in the last gesture of affection, on a small island downstream from the Vidor bridge, along the Piave River. The mother and daughter, who disappeared on Friday evening from Miane, Treviso, were found after hours of intense searching. A tragic epilogue that shocked anyone who read this story.

The bodies of Susanna Recchia and her three-year-old daughter were embraced: the background to the tragedy

The police, who are investigating the incident, have reconstructed the last dramatic moments of Susanna’s life. She did not jump from the bridge, as initially hypothesized. She let herself slide into the water from the riverbed, where the molecular dogs had identified her last traces. The Piave, with its impetuous current, then dragged their bodies to the islet, a kilometer further downstream. Now the Treviso PM, Barbara Sabatini, will have to decide whether or not to order autopsies on the bodies of the mother and daughter.

Susanna, a dental hygienist by profession, was a reserved woman, described by neighbors as solitary and with few friends. Her life was marked by deep personal hardship, partly due to the difficult separation from her partner, Mirko De Osti, the child’s father. The end of their relationship, however necessary, had plunged Susanna into a state of suffering and disorientation. Despite this, neither her friends nor her ex-partner had ever suspected that she would commit such an extreme act. Mirko, shocked and devastated by the tragedy, declared:

“I didn’t think it would get this far.”

Susanna’s pain, however, was deep and rooted. In a five-page letter left on the table at home, she explained the reason for her choice. The words reveal the impossibility of facing the failure of her life and the abyss she felt inside. On Friday evening, she took her little girl who suffered from epilepsy and decided to end everything, in a desperate gesture of sick love.

But Susanna’s life had also been marked by another tragic event. In 2003, a car accident had taken away her dear friend Patricia Masutti. That night, when a blackout had paralyzed the region, Susanna’s car had collided with another vehicle because of a traffic light that was out of order. Since then, that terrible episode had remained an open wound, a burden that Susanna had never been able to completely leave behind.