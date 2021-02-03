“Well, you had backup, right?” The question resonates over and over again, usually when it’s too late. Backing up information is essential, and there have never been so many facilities to do so as today. But although many users have their things “on the cloud” it is still very important to save in a physical environment. With the advancement of storage technology in recent years, the question is where.

During the last 5 years, a particular technology for storing our information, solid state disks (SSD), became popular.

The SSD (Solid State Drive) greatly improve performance of computers (example), making them between 10 and 15 times faster than traditional disks, that is, hard drives (HDD, Hard Disk Drive) that work mechanically with a pick that reads, precisely, a hard drive.

The main problem is that from both working in online services and Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox, the practice of neglect of data got a bit dangerous. Putting all your eggs in one basket is never recommended to preserve information.

Solid state drives in SATA and NVMe format. Photo Kingston

“Never forget that the cloud are actually other people’s computers, which give you a free or paid service with terms and conditions that you can’t even read. Although it seems impossible, 10 years from now the big ones like Dropbox or Google Drive may not exist, but we want to continue preserving our digital memory, to pass it on to new generations ”, he explains to Clarion Nicolás Wolovick, Bachelor and Doctor of Computer Science from the Faculty of Mathematics, Astronomy and Physics of the National University of Córdoba.

“Cold” data: where to save it

The first thing to understand to evaluate what technology to use is that there is a category of information called “cold data”: this is made up of everything we want to keep saved but we don’t consult frequently.

Photos from vacations, practical school assignments, texts or summaries from the faculty, the recording of a journalistic interview, are examples of cold data. We do not consult them frequently but we want to keep them safe.

The second thing is to evaluate two parameters. On the one hand, which technology is more secure so as not to lose information in the future. And on the other, something no less: the cost.

Regarding the security of both technologies, the specialist also has no doubts: “SSD technology for the general public has something like 1 decade, HDD is already 5! That means it is very, very proven. No surprises will appear ”, he tells Clarion.

But this is not so restrictive: “In the first moments the use of SSD to store cold data was discouraged where one made a backup and kept it in a drawer, not the ideal use for an SSD because there is a retention time, but I’m not sure: I have saved SSDs and then it reads the data perfectly ”, explains José Luis Fernández, technology manager of Kingston for South America.

Traditional hard drives are the most common place for cold data. Photo Shutterstock

And it is true that traditional mechanical discs have a reputation for being, for these reasons, safer. But there is also some myth: “The life expectancy of SSDs has increased dramatically, the useful life of an SSD is measured in written terabytes, and you can calculate exactly how long it will last, you can make estimates much more reliable than in the case of the mechanical disk is when a mechanical part fails, it broke and voila, it cannot be used anymore“, Explain.

This is not minor: “In the mechanical disk there is mechanical failure, in the SSD I have never seen an SSD dead by wear, generally when it fails it is because there was a very gross power failure that causes the unit to turn off badly (although it has many protections to be able to close properly), it is left in a state in which it cannot be rebooted and there it goes for guarantee, but the reality is that SSDs are very reliable drives”.

Attention: SSDs are not foolproof either. “The SSD can be susceptible to failure, so you have to take care of the power supply – be connected to a good power supply – but the life expectancy of an SSD for home use is 6 to 9 years with complete peace of mind”, he explains to Clarion the Kingston specialist.

Most laptops now come with solid state drives. Photo Kingston

Now, if you work with large volumes of information that must be backed up frequently (this would not be cold data, but the opposite), the time difference is abysmal.

“As technology becomes more popular, being cheaper and being able to have SSD of more gigs, it is used more and more as backup, and especially in environments where it is backed up daily and needs to be done quickly: backing up to SSD is five / six times more faster than doing it with a mechanical disk, that’s why it’s the great advantage ”, adds Fernández.

For all this the second question is fundamental: the cost.

“There is a compelling reason for a peripheral country like ours, SSDs triple HDDs in cost per GB”, Says Wolovick. There is nothing to do with this: a 1TB HDD of storage is around the 4,500 pesos, an SSD of the same size, the 12 thousand.

And this is, in the end, what ends up tilting the balance.

In short: both technologies are safe and, like everything else, can fail for various reasons.

“We have 8TB SSDs with a higher cost, but for mass consumption it is convenient to have a mechanical disk with cold data: it all comes down to a question of cost”Concludes Fernández.

Precisely for this reason, the ideal scenario today is to have a 256GB small solid state drive for boot, that is, start Windows -as this will make the machine much faster- and a mechanical one to store information.

How often to back up the information

The last thing you can think of is how often to back up our information.

“Just before something happensWolovick jokes. “I would say at least once a month. If the software that does that does it incrementally, that is, it only saves the differences and we avoid saving things larger than 512 GB (such as movies), the process is fast, very fast, so it could be done every week ” , explains Clarín.

And regarding what backover, Wolovick recommends “absolutely everything”.

“The value of our memories in bits is only known by us, only we can independently migrate that last photo of our grandmother to a modern HDD, formatted in a current file system, and stored in a widely used data format” , closes the specialist.