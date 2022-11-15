Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Americans in Poland: US Marines drive a military buggy into the amphibious warship USS Kearsarge, stationed in Gdansk, September 17. © IMAGO/Michal Fludra

Around 40,000 soldiers guard NATO’s eastern flank as a deterrent to Russia. From the Baltic States to Poland to Romania – who is providing how many troops where. And what role the German Bundeswehr has.

Munich/Rzeszow — The transatlantic defense alliance NATO shows unity in the Ukraine war. As the Ukrainian army pushes back the Russian attackers, the Allies are showing determination on their eastern flank. NATO has increased its troop strength on the eastern flank almost tenfold since the beginning of the year. Specifically: the number of soldiers had already reached around 40,000 in mid-May.

Americans, British, Germans – Mercury.de explains who is currently deploying how many troops where on NATO’s eastern flank (from north to south) in order to deter Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin.

NATO’s eastern flank in Estonia: British Army soldiers and German Air Force Eurofighters

Estonia: After the illegal occupation of Crimea by Russia, the member states Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia asked for military guarantees at the NATO summit in Warsaw in 2016. That is why NATO stationed four multinational battlegroups from 2017. From now on there are also such in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

The so-called NATO Battlegroup Estonia is under the leadership of the British Army. London recently announced that it would double its troop strength from 800 women and men. France and Denmark are also providing troops. In recent months, the British Ministry of Defense (MoD) has also sent up to 8,000 soldiers for exercises (“Hedgehog”, “Defender”, “Swift Response”) “from Finland to North Macedonia”. Accompanied by 72 Challenger 2 main battle tanks, 120 Warrior armored personnel carriers and twelve AS90 artillery pieces.

Meanwhile, the German Air Force monitors the airspace with five Eurofighters, with 140 Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Ämari around 45 kilometers west of the capital Tallinn.

Estonia: A German Eurofighter in Ämari. In Estonia, the air force controls the airspace over the Baltic States on behalf of NATO. © Luftwaffe/dpa

NATO Eastern Flank (North to South): Resident: Adjacent to: Estonia 1.3 million Russia Latvia 1.9 million Russia, Belarus (Moscow ally) Lithuania 2.8 million Belarus, Russian exclave of Kaliningrad Poland 38 million Ukraine, Belarus Slovakia 5.5 million Ukraine Hungary 9.7 million Ukraine Romania 19.1 million Ukraine Bulgaria 6.9 million Black Sea

NATO’s eastern flank in Latvia: Canadian, Spanish and Danish soldiers to deter Russia

Latvia: Canada heads the NATO Battlegroup Latvia – with headquarters in Ādaži. So far, the Canadian armed forces have provided around 500 soldiers. The government in Ottawa recently decided to send up to 460 more soldiers. In addition, an additional frigate and a coastal patrol aircraft are to be relocated to the Baltic States. Spain is the second largest provider of troops. In addition, around 150 soldiers are to be sent “very quickly and very quickly”, said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez recently.

There are also around 750 soldiers from the Danish Armed Forces, mainly from the Garde-Husaren-Regiment (1st Brigade of the Danish Army). support forces of the Latvian army. According to the Battlegroup’s Facebook page, the equipment includes heavy M777 howitzers and Boxer wheeled armored vehicles made in Germany.

NATO eastern flank in Lithuania: Battlegroup under the guidance of the German Bundeswehr

Lithuania: Bundeswehr Lieutenant Colonel Marco Maulbecker from Tank Battalion 203 from Augustdorf (NRW) is currently in command of around 1,600 men and women. The battalion includes soldiers from the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg. However, the majority in Lithuania is provided by the German Bundeswehr with 1000 to 1200 soldiers. Said NATO battle group works closely with the Lithuanian Iron Wolf Brigade.

In the future, the Bundeswehr will also provide the core of the rapidly deployable brigade for Lithuania of 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers. The Panzergrenadierbrigade 41 “Vorpommern” from Neubrandenburg is intended for this. In February, before the war broke out, six Panzerhaubitz 2000 were transferred to the base in Rukla, which is around 110 kilometers from the Belarusian border. In 2017, Germany stationed 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and six Leopard 2 main battle tanks in Lithuania.

With several self-propelled howitzers in Lithuania in 2000: The German Bundeswehr is helping to secure NATO’s eastern flank. © IMAGO / photo library

NATO’s eastern flank in Poland: Only 10,500 US troops

Poland: Only the American NATO troops in Poland grew within months from 1,010 to 10,500 soldiers. Among them are soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, the largest unit of its kind in the world. They are stationed in Rzeszów, almost 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The White House also announced that Poland would host “the first permanent US troops on NATO’s eastern flank” with a US V Corps headquarters. In 2017, the USA sent 86 main battle tanks and 144 infantry fighting vehicles to Poland. US units are also stationed on the Baltic Sea in Gdansk – opposite the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

NATO’s eastern flank in Slovakia: Germans and Dutch secure airspace with “Patriot” air defense system

Slovakia: The Czech Republic, whose army is in command, sent up to 650 soldiers to its neighbor, Czechoslovakia, with which it had formed a state during Soviet times. In addition to Slovakia itself, Germany, Slovenia, Poland and the Netherlands are also involved in the new NATO battle group.

The Bundeswehr provides 300 soldiers as part of the German-Dutch air defense missile association (“FlaRakVbd eVAenhanced Vigilance Activities SVK”). They secure the airspace with the “Patriot” anti-aircraft system.

NATO’s eastern flank in Hungary: Budapest itself is in charge

Hungary: This Battlegroup operates within the Hungarian Defense Forces. According to Defense Minister Tibor Benkő, other nations are sending several hundred soldiers to western Hungary – Croatia, Montenegro, Turkey and the United States.

The perceived low number of soldiers is due to the fact that the battle groups are supposed to be “stumbling blocks”, as NATO jargon calls them, in the event of a Russian attack. Until the permanent NATO Response Force (NRFNATO Response Force) can intervene with up to 50,000 soldiers within a few days.

NATO eastern flank in Romania: French mountain troops and American interceptors

Romania: France leads this battlegroup. The majority are elite soldiers of the French mountain troops. As the General German newspaper for Romania reported that President Emmanuel Macron had announced that the contingent would be increased to 1,000 soldiers in the future. In October, the transfer of a unit of Leclerc main battle tanks was planned. In addition, around 300 Belgian soldiers belong to the battle group.

In the long term, a brigade with 3,000 US soldiers is also planned at the NATO base Campia Turzii near the city of Cluj. Since the beginning of the war, 20 combat aircraft and interceptors from the USA, Italy and Germany (Eurofighter) have been relocated here. 16 NATO fighter jets and 21 interceptors were already stationed at the military airfield near the Black Sea. They are currently under the command of the British Royal Air Force.

NATO’s eastern flank in Bulgaria: Italy sends infantry regiment to Black Sea

Bulgaria: The leading nation is Italy with the 82nd infantry regiment “Torino” from Apulia. According to Radio Bulgaria, on October 19, 800 Italian soldiers officially took charge of the 1,100-strong Battlegroup. Soldiers from Bulgaria itself, Greece and the USA complete the battle group. (pm)