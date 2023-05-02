Mexico.- This Monday, May 1, the long-awaited MET Gala 2023 takes place, one of the events of fashion most important worldwide held annually, where various personalities meet in the same space to model their iconic outfits.

But not only hollywood celebrities and singers come together at the prestigious ceremony, but also the best designers and editors stand out, which is why Debate brings you some details of what you can expect from this glamorous evening.

For those who don’t know, the Met is an event hosted by the editor-in-chief of VogueAnna Wintour, and the main objective is to bring together funds earmarked for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the same place where it is held.

The thematic edition of the gala varies year after year, so this 2023, Vogue revealed that this time it will be a tribute to Karl Lagerfelda successful designer who lost his life in 2019, so the outfits will be inspired by his life and work.

Karl Lagerfeld was the creative director of Chanel, as well as having done great designs for Fendi, Balmain and Chloé.

It should be noted that artists such as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Jenna Ortega will be some of those who walk the red carpet, and although millions expected the presence of Blake Livelythis year she will not dazzle with her beauty and elegance as she did last year with a beautiful dress that was based on New York architecture.

The transmission of the event can be seen through Vogue’s social networks, from 6:00 p.m. in central Mexico.

In addition to the fact that you will be able to enjoy fashion, glamor and your favorite artists, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Roger Feders will be the hosts of the Met Gala 2023.