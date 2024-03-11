Monterrey, Nuevo León.- This week we will witness knowing the eight teams that will play the round of 4th Final of the Concacaf Concachampions Cup 2024.

In the duel of beasts, the Tigres UANL will welcome Orlando City after signing a tie no goals at the meeting of Going of the 8th round.

The 'U' of Nuevo León knows that it is time to shake off the bad vibes to continue in the continental competition after spending a fateful weekend in the Mexico City.

UANL Tigers returned to the field Aztec stadiumvenue where he lost the title of the Mexican League against him America club at the end of last year.

The Felines They were thirsty for revenge but champion America again prevailed in the Colossus of Saint Ursula to reflect the bad moment that the University students are going through.

The project of Robert Dante Siboldi begins to lose the compass. UANL Tigersprior to your appointment Orlando City, He has not known the path to victory since February 28.

The regal They are on a streak of three games without winning counting the tie in the Concacaf Concachampions Cup inside the lair of the Lions.

For this confrontation those of San nicolas de los heros They are obliged to win by any score to eliminate those of the MLSa final draw where there were no scores would force extra time, while some other parity would eliminate them from the championship by the criterion of the away goal.

Before the opening whistle on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time you can enjoy the return duel between UANL Tigers and Orlando City of the 8th round of the Concachampions Cup.

The match Orlando Tigers City It will be played next Tuesday, March 12 from university stadium The ball will be in dispute when the clock hands point to 8:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:30 p.m. Culiacán time).

The broadcast will be available on the Fox Sports Premium streaming service.

