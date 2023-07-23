Los Angeles California.- Real Madrid and AC Milan are already thinking about the next 2023-24 season, in which they will try to reach the top after losing any chance of being crowned in The Spanish league and the A serieschampionships that FC Barcelona and napoli They won last season.

The campuses of Carlo Ancelotti and Stefano Pioli They arrived in the northern hemisphere to measure forces in a commitment that will serve as a blank, since, in the case of the Whites, it will be their first game this summer after focusing on the possible hiring of kylian mbappeof the psg.

For their part, the red and black will return to the field of play after trampling on the lumezzane a couple of days ago with a score of 6-0. They will also face real Madrid one day after making official the hiring of the swiss footballer, Noah Okafor23 years old, in addition to closing the signing of US, Christian Pulisiccoming from Chelsea F.C..

Both clubs made the trip with their undisputed squad, since it is not simply a duel of preseasonbut it paints for many goals in what would be a future duel of UEFA champions league in the USAa country that could host tournament games in the short term.

In Debate Sports we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game between real Madrid and AC Milan as part of a preparation duel towards the 2023-24 periodization.

the meeting Madrid-Milan It will be played this Sunday, July 23 at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time), 05:00 a.m. (Spain and Italy time), from the Rouse Bowl Stadiumlocated in The Angels, California. The transmission will be exclusively through the Star Plus streaming system.