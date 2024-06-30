Cologne, Germany – On the second day of finals of UEFA EURO 2024, the Spanish Men’s Soccer Team will be in the panorama of the surprise Georgia who achieved his classification to 8ths in his last game of the group stage.

The Redleadered by Luis de la Fuenteis the favorite to get through the second round as it is the only team that advanced with a perfect pace to the Final phase of the continental competition.

Instead, the Crusaders They needed a golden victory against Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team (2-0)to celebrate the historic qualification to the ‘KO’ stage of the UEFA Euro 2024.

Ferran Torres scored against Albania

Twitter Spanish Men’s Soccer Team

Spain Domino in the B Group. Behind his nine points, the victories against Croatia (3-0), Italy (1-0) and Albania (1-0).

Georgia beat Portugal in their last game

Twitter Georgian Footy

On the other hand, Georgia He nailed himself as one of the four best third-place finishers with four digits in the Group Fproduct of the victory over Portugal (2-0) and the tie with Czech Republic (1-1); debuted in this tournament with a defeat against Türkiye (3-1).

Before the kick-off, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the match. 8th round among the selections of Spain and Georgia.

Matches for today, June 30, at EURO 2024

Twitter UEFA EURO 2024

The direct elimination match will take place this Sunday, June 30 from Rhein Energi stadium. He referee the whistle will blow at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

The transmission of the match will be under the control of Sky Sports, a sports network that will project the hostilities on its pay system.

