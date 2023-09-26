Hidalgo, Pachuca.- The Mexican Women’s Soccer Team will have as synod the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Team in his search for a historic ticket to the Women’s Gold Cup, which will be held next year 2024.

He Women’s Tri, under the direction of Spanish technician, Pedro Lopezdebuted in the Concacaf qualifier on firm footing after turning around Puerto Rico on the court of Aztec stadium last Friday with the goals of Maria Sanchez and Scarlett Camberos.

The national squad moved from the Mexico City to the Estad Hidalgo to meet his second appointment, in which he will suffer the casualties of Diana Ordoñez and Christina Burkenroad. In this way, there are now five casualties that the Mexican Women’s National Team has suffered at this start.

Diana Ordoñez suffered a blow to the head vs Puerto Rico

jam media

Previously Kiana Palacios, Stephany Mayor and Jasmine Casarez They left the call due to injury. However, at the last minute, the Women’s National Team reported that the lead, Alicia Cervantesof the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajaraconcentration was added.

María Sánchez scored a great goal from a free kick

jam media

On this second date Mexico Women will try to sign their second victory at home against Trinidad and Tobago Womenthe only team to participate in all eleven editions of the Confederation women’s championships, highlighting the third position in Haiti 1991.

Mexico defeated Puerto Rico 2-1 at the Azteca

jam media

«I have to review the game and in Pachuca I’m going to get the best team I can. All the players have finished well physically, I will put out the best team I can, I think the fans of Pachuca and of Gentleman “They deserve it,” declared the coach Pedro López.

In Debate Deportes we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the duel between the Mexican Women’s Soccer Team and the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Team as part of the Qualifier Gold Cup 2024.

View towards the stands of the Hidalgo stadium

jam media

The match, Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobagowill be played today in the Hidalgo stadiumheadquarters of the Pachuca Gophers o’clock at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The broadcast will be carried out by the sports network ESPN.

«It will be nice to be at home, where you play every 15 days, I hope a lot of people come and support us. I have been imagining this match for a long time, ever since I knew it would be in the Hidalgo stadium “I knew it would be something special, I hope we can give people a lot of joy,” he said. Charlyn Corral before game vs Trinidad to Tobago Women.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.