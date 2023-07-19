Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Atlas de Guadalajara will play against Real Sporting Gijon, spanish clubin a duel with friendly overtones which will work for both squads, to the Academy for his presentation to the League Cup already the sportinguistas prior to his debut in The league.

Those led by Benjamin Mora They present themselves to the commitment after occupying the seventh position of the general table of the Opening 2023 of Liga Mx with four digits, product of a win, a draw and a loss before the one-month break for the tournament between mexicans and Americans.

The Academy tied in his last visit to Saints Lagoonfranchise that the sporting gijon surpassed 2-1 in another of the unofficial clashes that were agreed to receive the Iberian team on the ground Mexican. The triumph accompanied them in the Lagoon regionseek to do the same in the Pearl Tapatia.

In Debate Sports we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the preparation match between Guadalajara Atlas and sporting gijon.

Atlas drew goalless with Santos

middle jam

Atlas players gathered for the photo

middle jam

the match Atlas-Sporting Gijón will be played this Wednesday, July 19 at the Jalisco stadium o’clock at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time), 04:00 a.m. (Spain time). The broadcast will air on TUDN and Vix+ on MexicoMeanwhile in Spain It can be seen through DAZN.