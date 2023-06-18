France.- The Mexican Under-23 National Team is 90 minutes away from winning its second trophy of the Maurice Revello tournamentonce Toulon hopesafter reaching the absolute pass to the Grand finale at the end of the dream of repeating the final of the host France on Friday, in a batch of penalties.

Raul Chabrand and his team competed with the French at all times to take the lead twice in regular time and in the penalty session. Not reaching favorites in the semifinals He opened the door to make the shoulder before the leader of Sector A.

Mexico came from losing against Australia in the last game of the group stage, 0-2. He tri sub-23 He ran the risk of being left out but managed to be one of the best two seconds to concentrate his efforts against the Roosters who stopped crowing in the Stade Marcel Roustan for its removal.

The 2-2 draw brought the match to a stage of penaltieswhere Mexico He demonstrated his quality of skill to win 4-3. Marcelo Flores He entered as a substitute to be the fourth collector on the list but finished off very low and the ball exceeded height to end up far outside the stadium.

Mexico eliminated France on penalties

Despite his mistake Tricolor took the second ticket to the Grand finale of the Maurice Revello 2023. He will go for glory against a historic representation Panamanian soccer who defeated with authority Australia1-2, to play their first final of the tournament.

The National selection will face him for getting his second trophy in his history. The time that Mexico He was crowned champion in 2012 after severely beating the Türkiye national team, 3-0. In Debate Sports we will let you know when, where, at what time and on which channel to see the Grand finale of the championship Maurice Revello 2023.

Mexico will face Panama in the final

The game for the main goal will take place today at the Stade Marcel Roustan o’clock at 10:00 a.m. (Mexico time), 09:00 a.m. (Culiacán time). The match will be screened in the same medium that broadcast the tournament, ESPN and also Star+.