Houston, Texas.- The Mexican National Team is ready to face its second confrontation of the ‘MexTour W’ against the squad of houston dash who militates in the National Women’s Soccer League (NSWL)–Women’s League most important of the USA-.

The Mexicans that he directs Pedro Lopez They come from applying the ‘Triple G’ against the squad of Chicago Red Stars last Saturday. He Tri Women they won, liked and thrashed 5-2, now they will try to repeat the dose despite presenting a different lineup against the oranges.

He Spanish technician will rotate in his second game after traveling to Chicago to beat the Stars with the scores of Charlyn Corral (19′), Karla Nieto (22′), Maria Sanchez (35′), Diana Ordonez (62′) and Carolina Jaramillo (77′).

“We are better than in the Revelations Cup. Each player better interprets what she can do for the team. They must be convinced of the way to attack when the decisive match arrives, have clear ideas,” Pedro López declared at a press conference today.

The match, Mexico vs Houston Dash, will be played this Tuesday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 5:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be carried out by the sports channel TUDN and in Debate Sports we will give you more details about the game.