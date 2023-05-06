This Saturday, May 6, one of the most important events of the British monarchy will take place: the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London.

For those who wish to see the live broadcast of the king coronationHere we tell you where and at what time it can be seen in Mexico.

The coronation ceremony of Carlos III It will start at 4:00 am Mexico time. It is important to be aware of your television or electronic device from the early hours so as not to miss a single moment of this historic event.

If you want to see the Coronation of King Carlos III live, you can do it through the official channel of the royal family on YouTube. Also, if you have open or pay television, you can tune in to TvAzteca to see the live broadcast.

You can also see it on any Live signal on YouTube from the most important stations such as BBC, El País, CNN, DW, to mention the most active in this type of international events.

The Coronation of King Carlos III It is a historic event that will attract the attention of people from all over the world. During the ceremony, old and new traditions are expected to be carried out, and the new king to bring his own personal touch to the ceremony. In addition, a large number of personalities are expected to attend, including members of the royal family and political leaders from around the world.