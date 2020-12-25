Highlights: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds rally in Bolpur on Tuesday

Mamta’s challenge to BJP during rally – show 30 seats in Bengal

Mamta said, conspiracy is going on to ruin the inclusive culture of the state

A few days ago Amit Shah was also on a tour of Bengal, did a mega roadshow in Bolpur

Kolkata

West Bengal (West Bengal Politics) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has held a mega rally in Bolpur on Tuesday. Through this roadshow, Mamta has tried to give a tough answer to the BJP and to realize its deep hold in Bengal. Describing BJP as a party of outsiders, Mamta said that the land of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore will never let secularism dominate politics. During a rally in Bolpur, Mamta said that a conspiracy is being done to ruin the inclusive culture of the state.



‘First win only 30 seats, then dream 294’

Mamta said, ‘Stop the politics of violence, this divisive politics .. Remove outsiders from your area. Inform police if necessary. If some goons outside come to threaten the local people in our state, then all of you should fight unitedly against them. Mamta challenged the BJP to show 30 seats in Bengal first and later dreamed of 294.

Mamta said, need to save Gurudev’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ from BJP

He said, ‘Rabindranath Tagore has already prepared’ Sonar Bangla ‘many decades ago and we need to protect it from communal attacks of BJP. Banerjee also did a four-kilometer roadshow. The Trinamool Congress supremo said, “Efforts to damage Tagore’s cultural heritage (Visva Bharati) have to be stopped with full force.” The Chief Minister alleged, ‘I feel bad when I see efforts to promote communal politics in Visva-Bharati. The Vice Chancellor is a BJP man, he is promoting communal politics, damaging the university’s heritage. ‘



Amit Shah also did roadshow, claimed to win 200 seats

In the same month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited Bengal and showed his strength by having a mega roadshow in Bolpur. After this, in his speech, Amit Shah lashed out at Mamata Banerjee. He said, ‘Didi says BJP defies all parties. I want to remind Didi that your original party was also Congress. This is sugbuhat. Mamta Banerjee would not have even imagined the kind of tsunami I am seeing. ‘ He said that the BJP has made a sense of its strength in the Lok Sabha elections. Now the party will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.



TMC-BJP workers clash during road show of Suvendu Adhikari in East Medinipur!

Meanwhile, there have been reports of clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in East Medinipur. The BJP has alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were attacked during a roadshow in the district of Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined the BJP from the TMC. The local BJP leader alleged that several party workers were injured in the attack. Suvendu Adhikari said on this incident, ‘Trinamool will have to bear the consequences. I will not take it lightly. ‘