20 years that we are Italian streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode (rerun)

Tonight, Saturday 22 July 2023, on Rai 1 at 21.20, 20 years that we are Italian will be broadcast again, a television program broadcast from 29 November to 13 December 2019 in prime time on Rai 1 for three episodes hosted by Gigi D’Alessio and Vanessa Incontrada. Alongside them many guests. Where to see 20 years that we are Italian on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evenings at 21.20.

20 years that we are Italian live streaming

Not just tv. It will be possible to follow it or review it in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch 20 years that we have been together on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1 in reruns? In all, three episodes will be aired: the first on Saturday 15 July 2023; the third and last Saturday 29 July 2023