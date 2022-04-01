This is the story of Oso, a dog pretending to belong to another family. And it does so because its owner decided it was time to leave the park. He, on the other hand, didn’t want to know anything about it, he still wanted to stay there and have some fun on the green lawn. What a nice scoundrel.

Oso is a beautiful one Golden Retriever which has become famous on TikTok, for having found the right trick not to leave the park when the owners decide it is time.

There are dogs that pretend to be dead, that do not get up from the ground, that pull from the opposite side. Oso, on the other hand, pretends to have another family. And he ignores who instead feeds him every day.

I dare to go for a walk. And he loves going to the park, along with his human family. Specifically with his human mom Carolina Marshes. What he can’t stand is going away.

When the woman tells him not to protest because it’s time to go home, what does Oso do? Simply the Golden Retriever he pretends that Carolina isn’t his owner at all.

Oso begins to protest when the woman tells him it’s time to go home. The dog does move away and gets closer to other people. But he continues to keep an eye on her, as if to tell her that he could find a new family if only she wanted him.

Oso does this whenever it’s time to leave the park. He approaches another family and me ignore.

This is the comment to the video posted on Oso’s TikTok account, the smart Golden Retriever.