In 2011 the video game came to the market skyrimthe fifth installment of The Elder Scrolls, the saga of action and exploration in the first person from Bethesda with a medieval setting. This installment took us to Skyrim, the northern region of the vast world of Tamriel, and wrapped itself in the Scandinavian tropes (clans, jarls, eternal snows, horned helmets) to create the most viking of the company. With its mixture of combat with weapons and magic, the introduction of dragons as enemies, the design of the map and a simply brutal soundtrack (without a doubt, one of the best ever), it became one of the best games of all time. the decade and one of the most loved by the public.

the journey of skyrim as a game it is curious. Such is the degree of appreciation that he found in the gaming community that since his departure he has lived not only ports to different consoles (it can now be played on any platform) but it has been one of the most played works by youtubers throughout the world and, also, one of the most modified (unofficially) by the community. That use of mod It would deserve a separate column, but suffice it to say that during all these years modifications of graphic improvements, new missions, new weapons or armor have appeared, some that revolutionized the gameplay, that introduced new races or that directly turned the game around. If the video game emerges with its narrative, it is already the cultural artifact that makes the consumer the most a co-creator, entering the world mode broadens that horizon to frankly explosive limits (there are many modders who have ended up working as developers).

Latest mode of skyrim created by users is so logical that it was going to arrive sooner or later. They have introduced ChatGPT to the game, which changes the non-controllable characters that populate the game and the enemies that can speak: their dialogues jump in quality, they lip-sync with their voices and they have knowledge of the events that happen inside the game. game. Additionally, it allows non-playable characters to remember past conversations with the player. That, at least, was the intention: the result is promising but, to this day, it is a bit more artificial than intended, with very long times between phrases and an increased sensation of uncanny valley cognitive.

One of the conversations in the game.

In the middle of last month, at Voxel School, the Madrid university of digital arts attached to DeustoÁlex Rayón, one of the great Spanish experts in AI, gave a conference on the subject. Rayón made it clear that everything that is structured language is going to go through the AI ​​shredder. Simply because there are things that machines do better than us. Whether we like it or not, this is going to lead to a technological renaissance. Maybe also creative.

Last week on the podcast scriptnotesscreenwriter John August and filmmakers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl, The Last of Us) and Rian Johnson (daggers in the back) asked ChatGPT to create a premise for a third party daggers in the back set in space. The ChatGPT proposal was so generic, diffuse and hackneyed that everyone was calm about their future work. Beyond the pouring of words on the page, he is unable to make a general drawing of the plot. In that, for now, neither ChatGPT nor any other artificial intelligence have anything to do.

That is to say: contrary to what it seems, these are good times for creativity. A creativity aided by digital tools, a creativity that shortens processes thanks to what AI can do, but a creativity that starts from the human and that reverberates at a frequency that right now only human creativity can do. Maybe the machine will wake up and reach us, but it hasn’t happened yet. Neither in the real world nor in the animated world of Tamriel.

